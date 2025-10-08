Urban Meyer makes prediction about Texas and Penn State after Week 6 losses
Urban Meyer isn't quitting on Texas or Penn State just yet. On the latest episode of The Triple Option alongside Mark Ingram II and Rob Stone, Meyer said he "refuse[s] to believe that Texas and Penn State are not top-20 teams," adding that the next month will either "fall off a cliff" or become a fight-back stretch. He ultimately projected 8–9 wins apiece and a bowl reset.
In Week 6, No. 9 Texas lost 29–21 at Florida, a game defined by multiple sacks of Arch Manning and two late interceptions that killed the rally. Meanwhile, No. 7 Penn State suffered the college football's biggest shocker of the year: a 42–37 loss at previously winless UCLA, which, was the first 0–4 (or worse) team in 40 years to beat a top-10 opponent. The AP Poll voters responded as the preseason top-two teams fell out of the Week 7 AP Top 25. Both settling into the 'others receiving votes' votes category.
Texas Longhorns
Texas (3–2, 0–1 SEC) still could have a productive season despite the early losses. The Longhorns' losses are a one-score opener at No. 3 Ohio State and the stumble in the Swamp, and they've otherwise allowed 17.8 points per game with an offense that averages 28.2.
Manning hasn't been good enough this year by any stretch of the imagination, but the stats through six weeks are serviceable: 1,151 yards, 11 TD, 5 INT. The path to Meyer's 8–9 wins exists for Texas. seven games left, a 5–2 run to 8–4 is plausible if the Texas offense can do enough to support one of the best defenses in the country.
Texas — remaining schedule
- Sat, Oct 11: vs No. 6 Oklahoma (Dallas, neutral)
- Sat, Oct 18: at Kentucky
- Sat, Oct 25: at Mississippi State
- Sat, Nov 1: vs No. 20 Vanderbilt
- Sat, Nov 15: at No. 10 Georgia
- Sat, Nov 22: vs Arkansas
- Fri, Nov 28: vs No. 5 Texas A&M
Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State (3–2, 0–2 Big Ten) took back-to-back gut punches — Oregon, then UCLA — despite a defense that had been top-15 by yardage before Week 6. The UCLA loss was a total-systems failure as UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava accounted for five TDs. Quarterback Drew Allar is under the heaviest microscope, which Ingram voiced explicitly on the show saying, "I just haven't been a believer."
The numbers aren't great and they are similar to Manning: 963 yards, 8 TDs and 2 INTs through five games. Luckily for Penn State they have a stretch that includes Northwestern and Iowa before facing Ohio State, Indiana and Michigan. Win the next two, steal one of the Top-25 Big Ten matchups, and the Nittany Lions could be within striking distance of eight wins as they finish the year against Michigan State, Nebraska and Rutgers.
Penn State — remaining schedule
- Sat, Oct 11: vs Northwestern
- Sat, Oct 18: at Iowa
- Sat, Nov 1: at Ohio State
- Sat, Nov 8: vs Indiana
- Sat, Nov 15: at Michigan State
- Sat, Nov 22: vs Nebraska
- Sat, Nov 29: at Rutgers