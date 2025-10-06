Eight worst performances of week 6 in college football
Week 6 has come and gone and ranked teams face-planted, road underdogs ran wild, and a few offenses looked utterly out of ideas. Penn State and Texas both fell out of the rankings, and Boise State might have just kissed their CFP dreams goodbye.
No. 7 Penn State — stunned 42–37 at winless UCLA
It was a historic face-plant for the Nittany Lions. UCLA became the first 0–4 (or worse) team in 40 years to beat a top-10 opponent. The Bruins racked up 446 yards and 280 yards came on the ground. UCLA went 10-for-16 on 3rd down, and QB Nico Iamaleava accounted for 5 TD (2 pass, 3 rush). Without much of their coaching staff from the beginning of the season, this win was truly improbable for the Bruins. But, from the Penn State perspective, two straight Big Ten losses puts them in a hole and now they are unranked.
No. 9 Texas — fell 29–21 at Florida
Things just went from bad to worse for the Texas Longhorns. Arch Manning was sacked multiple times and threw two late INT's as Florida ended a three-game skid. Texas' trick play also went sideways — emblematic of a day when pressure and miscues undercut any comeback chance. This win may have saved Bill Napier's job (for now) and Texas dropped completely from the rankings.
Oklahoma State — buried 41–13 at Arizona
In the second game after the Mike Gundy era came to an end, Oklahoma State was hoping for a spark. That was not the case against Arizona. The Cowboys finished with 69 passing yards (13/28), 2.5 yards per attempt, and 3-for-17 on 3rd down, while Noah Fifita tossed 5 TD's in three quarters. It's going to be a long year for Oklahoma State.
Houston — stalled 35–11 vs. No. 11 Texas Tech
Previously unbeaten Houston looked to show that they could compete with potentially the best team in the Big 12. But, the Cougars ended up going 1-for-12 on 3rd down, were out-gained 552–267, and played from behind all game. If Texas Tech finished drives and didn't settle for FG's then this would have been far uglier.
Boise State — short-circuited 28–7 at No. 21 Notre Dame
The Broncos committed 13 penalties for 112 yards and threw four interceptions (two to ND's Leonard Moore). Self-inflicted wounds erased any chance for the Broncos on the day. Now, against USF and Notre Dame, Boise State has been outscored 62-14.
Colorado — blew 14–0 lead, lost 35–21 at TCU
Colorado absolutely collapsed against TCU. The Horned Frogs scored 21 in the 4th, Josh Hoover accounted for 5 TD's, and a muffed punt set up the go-ahead score. Colorado turned it over four times and now begin the year 0-2 in conference play.
North Carolina — steamrolled 38–10 by Clemson at home
Clemson opened with a 75-yard trick-play TD on the first snap, scored 28 in the 1st quarter, and averaged 15.8 yards per play in that frame. The game was over by the start of the second quarter.
No. 14 Iowa State — gashed 38–30 at Cincinnati
Cincy jumped to a 31–7 lead and rushed for a season-high 264 yards as Iowa State lost their undefeated record. The Cyclones' late rally didn't change how thoroughly the front seven got moved. But at least the losses by Texas and Penn State overshadowed Iowa State's poor game.