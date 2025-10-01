Urban Meyer predicts winner of Florida State-Miami game
Former Florida coach Urban Meyer knows plenty about Florida State and Miami. The FOX analyst contemplated this week's top 20 showdown between the in-state rivals and delivered his prediction on The Triple Option podcast.
Meyer's pick
My question is Carson Beck-- to me, when I watch the guy play, he looks like a Heisman candidate. He looks like a first-round draft pick. And then he throws three interceptions in two games and that's what got him at Georgia, if you guys remember. He just did not take care of the ball last year.... So I'm going to say I think Florida State's going to nut up. I think they're going to keep it close. I think Miami still wins, but I take Florida State and the points.- Urban Meyer
Beck was one of the most-hyped additions to the transfer portal after a successful career at Georgia. But after a junior season in 2023 in which he threw just six interceptions in 417 pass attempts, Beck threw 12 interceptions in 448 attempts in 2024. He is at a similar rate this season with three interceptions in his first 112 passes, which, as Meyer notes have all come in the last two games (or 58 pass attempts).
But aside from occasional turnover issues, the Hurricane have been sharp, scoring 36.8 points and allowing 11.5 points per game. Opposing rushers are gaining just 2.61 yards per carry and Miami has as many interceptions (three) as touchdowns allowed in the air.
Florida State is off a 46-38 overtime loss to Virginia, but has averaged 53.0 points per game so far this season. Defensively, FSU has picked off six passes, so Meyer's concerns with ball security could be key for Miami. The Hurricanes are favored by around 4.5 to 5.5 points on the road against the Seminoles in a game that will kick off at 7:30 ET on Saturday and will be broadcast on ABC.