The first full weekend of the college football season produced few answers about two of the sport's biggest contenders. Ohio State and Texas overwhelmed lesser opponents, leaving their Week 2 rematch in Austin as the first true measuring stick for both programs.

Urban Meyer expects the quarterbacks and the home crowd to decide a game he views as almost too close to call. Still, the former Buckeyes coach ultimately sided with his old program when he made his prediction on the latest episode of "The Triple Option."

Urban Meyer picks Ohio State over Texas in close finish

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a pass in front of Ball State Cardinals defensive back Willizhuan Yates (4). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meyer did not pretend to see much separation between the teams. He called the matchup a "coin toss" and emphasized how much harder it has become to play at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas once had a reputation for attracting what Meyer called a "wine-and-cheese crowd." His more recent visits with Fox's Big Noon Kickoff crew changed that view. Meyer now considers Austin a difficult destination and estimated that a true home-field advantage can be worth five to seven points in a matchup of this size.

That was not quite enough to move him away from Ohio State.

"I'm going to pick the Buckeyes, but I think it's going to be a walk-off win for whoever wins," Meyer said.

There is an obvious connection behind the pick. Meyer went 83-9 in seven seasons at Ohio State, winning three Big Ten championships and the 2014 national championship. His old program also enters Saturday with a two-game winning streak over Texas and a 3-2 lead in the all-time series.

Julian Sayin, Arch Manning face another major test

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) runs for a touchdown during the college football game against the Ball State Cardinals. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The matchup brings Julian Sayin and Arch Manning back together one year after both quarterbacks made their first season-opening starts in Columbus. Ohio State protected Sayin with a conservative plan, controlled the game and held Texas scoreless through three quarters of a 14-7 win.

Meyer believes both quarterbacks enter the rematch with the same central responsibility. Neither must carry his team, but neither can afford the mistake that swings a close game.

"It's going to be the battle of the quarterbacks," Meyer said. "I'm not saying they have to win it, but they can't lose it."

Sayin and Manning looked ready in Week 1. Sayin completed 21 of 25 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns as Ohio State beat Ball State 56-3. Manning threw for 305 yards and matched a career high with four touchdown passes in Texas' 59-7 victory over Texas State.

Those performances came against overmatched opponents. Meyer even dismissed Ohio State's opener as a scrimmage when co-host Rob Stone began listing the Buckeyes' numbers.

Texas gives Arch Manning more help for Ohio State rematch

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Texas State Bobcats. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning struggled to create explosive plays in last season's loss, but Meyer pushed back against placing all the blame on the Texas quarterback. He reviewed the game and came away believing the Longhorns' receivers didn't give Manning enough chances.

"You can blame Arch Manning all you want," Meyer said. "People weren't open. That's not the quarterback's fault."

Texas tried to solve that problem through the transfer portal. Former Auburn receiver Cam Coleman caught three passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns in his Longhorns debut. Former NC State running back Hollywood Smothers rushed for 70 yards and caught two touchdown passes.

Ryan Wingo added 121 receiving yards and a touchdown. Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith countered with 151 yards and two scores, all before halftime.

Home field represents Texas' other major advantage. The Longhorns have won 21 of their past 22 games in Austin. Ohio State, however, limited Texas to 21 combined points across its two recent wins.

No. 1 Ohio State and No. 5 Texas will meet Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.