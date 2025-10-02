Ranking every SEC starting quarterback 1-16 ahead of Week 6
Welcome in folks to the Week 6 edition of the SEC quarterback rankings. Thanks to our friends at Sports Reference, we have a full statistical profile for each of the 16 starting QBs in the conference helping us slot them in their proper spots.
Though the numbers can be somewhat misleading, especially given teams' various levels of competition faced, they are still a strong indicator of who the top and bottom performers are at the most important position in college football. Without further ado, check out this week's comprehensive 1-16 rating of every starting quarterback in the SEC as our calendars flip to the month of October.
We have just two comments to wrap up this preamble: Congrats to Vandy... and what in the world is going on at Kentucky?? Enjoy..
1. Diego Pavia | Vanderbilt
The Numbers:
Yards/Game: 303.8 (1st)
Yards/Pass: 8.6 (8th)
Completions: 67.4% (5th)
Total TDs: 11
INTs: 3
QB Rating: 149.5 (12th)
Rush Yards: 190
The only reasons Diego Pavia isn't near the top in pass yards per game is because 1.) Vanderbilt is kicking the snot out of their competition, and 2.) He's one of the the most active SEC quarterbacks on the ground with nearly three hundred rushing yards and two rushing TDs to go along with his SEC-leading 13 passing scores. An offense is a reflection of the quarterback, right? Well, Vanderbilt is second in the SEC in points per game at just under 50 and leads the conference in yards per play and yards per rush, all of which Pavia is a big part of. What more could the guy do so far?
1A. John Mateer | Oklahoma
Here's what stinks: IF healthy, John Mateer is the far-and-away No. 1 quarterback in the SEC this season. He seized an early opportunity to grab that title by dazzling a huge audience in a home win over Michigan under the College GameDay spotlight that was absolutely massive for the Oklahoma program. Then, he backed it up with explosive outings against lesser competition and partially led a gutsy victory over Auburn in the SEC opener. For now, though, he has to stay as merely 1A until seen healthy again, because he just admitted that he's pushing the limits on recovering from an injury to his throwing hand's thumb. It's just hard to imagine he truly returns to 100% of the guy we've already seen. We also won't knock him down the order until he actually gives us a reason to, though.
The Numbers:
Yards/Game: 242.2 (6th)
Yards/Pass: 9.6 (3rd)
Completions: 74.6% (2nd)
Total TDs: 15
INTs:
QB Rating: 184.6 (1st)
Rush Yards: 294
3. Ty Simpson | Alabama
The Numbers:
Yards/Game: 284.5 (3rd)
Yards/Pass: 9.0 (5th)
Completions: 69.3% (4th)
Total TDs: 13
INTs: 0
QB Rating: 173.1 (2nd)
Rush Yards: 57
The realization of Kalen DeBoer's vision is setting in for Alabama, who now has a three-headed monster that mimics the simple formula Washington used to get to the national title in 2023: experienced QB + talented wideouts. Ty Simpson is a 'Bama lifer, rare for quarterbacks at the college level nowadays, especially at a place as prestigious as the Tide, and is playing confident football dishing the rock to perhaps the best collection of receiver talent in the country, spearheaded by Germie Bernard, Ryan Williams and even Isaiah Horton who's coming on strong. Simpson's placement is a reflection of his strong response to the Florida State loss, particularly in the Georgia test, but also of Alabama's surging passing unit as a whole. And he navigated that tough September schedule without tossing a pick! Mighty impressive.
4. Joey Aguilar | Tennessee
The Numbers:
Yards/Game: 291.8 (2nd)
Yards/Pass: 9.3 (4th)
Completions: 65% (10th)
Total TDs: 15
INTs:
QB Rating: 164.6 (5th)
Rush Yards: 58
The former Appalachian State QB (who sopped for a weird cup of coffee at UCLA) led his conference in pass yards per game but led the FBS in interceptions tossed in 2024. While he's already up to five picks and has his bundle of flaws, Joey Aguilar is thriving in Josh Heupel's system in ways his predecessor did not. Plus, Aguilar isn't racking up huge numbers against lesser foes; he elevated to throw for 371 yards and four touchdowns in a brutal loss at the buzzer vs. Georgia and then tossed for 335 in the overtime win at Mississippi State last weekend. The Volunteers are equipped with a real slinger under center as they head into October.
5. Beau Pribula | Missouri
The Numbers:
Yards/Game: 240.6 (7th)
Yards/Pass: 8.3 (10th)
Completions: 75.9% (1st)
Total TDs: 12
INTs: 3
QB Rating: 161.9 (6th)
Rush Yards: 121
It's only fitting for this kick-us-in-the-groin era of Penn State football fandom that their returning future-NFL-Draft-pick star senior quarterback, Drew Allar, hasn't looked nearly as dynamic nor been nearly as productive as the 2024 Nittany Lion backup. Beau Pribula and the Tigers are quietly smashing skulls while keeping the scoreboard operator as busy as an air traffic controller en route to their 5-0 record. Pribula has picked apart defenses in the short game and leads the SEC in completion rate by a mile. If he didn't have such a strong run game, or if the Tigers weren't winning games by so many points, he could have even loftier counting stats.
6. LaNorris Sellers | South Carolina
Yards/Game: 177.2 (13th)
Yards/Pass: 10.2 (1st)
Completions: 66.7% (8th)
Total TDs: 5
INTs: 1
QB Rating: 165.1 (3rd)
Rush Yards: 98
Sellers' stats are an interesting box of chocolates, because he has an NFL body and arm developing on one of the worst rosters in the conference. The Gamecocks handled Kentucky thanks to a laughable second-quarter turnover parade by the Wildcats, but otherwise, they haven't been able to put a ton of points on the board. But the Carolina QB is making lemonade with whatever lemons he can find and remains potent as a passer when he's able to find a clean pocket, evidenced by his top marks in QBR and yards per pass attempt. He's also very capable on his legs and looked much healthier in Week 5 after a setback earlier in September.
7. Trinidad Chambliss | Ole Miss
The Numbers:
Yards/Game: 206.6 (12th)
Yards/Pass: 10.2 (1st)
Completions: 64.4% (12th)
Total TDs: 7
INTs: 1
QB Rating: 164.6 (4th)
Rush Yards: 266
So let's throw the yards per game number basically out of the window since Chambliss didn't usurp the starting role until the Rebels' third game of the season. But in three starts, the leader of 2024 Div. II national champs Ferris State has absolutely thrived, throwing for 300+ yards in wins over Arkansas, Tulane and LSU, while Ole Miss averaged 36.7 points in those contests. Chambliss tacked on 60+ rush yards in all three games as well, and at this point, we have no choice put to place him pretty darn high in the QB ratings league-wide.
8. Marcel Reed | Texas A&M
The Numbers:
Yards/Game: 269 (5th)
Yards/Pass: 9.0 (6th)
Completions: 60.3% (15th-Last)
Total TDs: 9 (7th)
INTs: 2
QB Rating: 156.3 (7th)
Rush Yards: 121
If Norman Greenbaum can make the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame solely on the back of 'Spirit In The Sky' then Marcel Reed can rank where he does on this week's SEC QBs list thanks largely to one stroke of genius in the Texas A&M road win at Notre Dame. Reed's dual-threat abilities have greased the wheels for a productive Aggie offense, even though he doesn't dominate in one single QB stat. Still, we all witnessed Reed make just about the gutsiest possible throw on a play of A+ difficulty — 4th down and goal to go on the road in the South Bend with the ballgame on the line — to win one of the premier games of the 2025 college football season to date. That really matters!
SEC QB Rankings 9-16
9. Taylen Green | Arkansas
Yards/Game: 279.6 (4th)
Yards/Pass: 8.8 (7th)
Completions: 60.2% (13th)
Total TDs: 14
INTs: 5
QB Rating: 155.1 (8th)
Rush Yards: 441
10. Garrett Nussmeier | LSU
Yards/Game: 231.8 (8th)
Yards/Pass: 6.8 (13th)
Completions: 67.3% (7th)
Total TDs: 8
INTs: 3
QB Rating: 134.2 (13th)
Rush Yards: -17
11. Gunner Stockton | Georgia
Yards/Game: 150.4 (11th)
Yards/Pass: 7.8 (12th)
Completions: 69.7% (3rd)
Total TDs: 8
INTs: 0
QB Rating: 150.4 (11th)
Rush Yards: 146
12. Blake Shapen | Mississippi State
Yards/Game: 211.8 (11th)
Yards/Pass: 8.2 (11th)
Completions: 65.9% (9th)
Total TDs: 9
INTs: 3
QB Rating: 150.7 (10th)
Rush Yards: 55
13. Arch Manning | Texas
Yards/Game: 222 (9th)
Yards/Pass: 8.4 (9th)
Completions: 61.3% (14th)
Total TDs: 14
INTs: 3
QB Rating: 154 (9th)
Rush Yards: 123
14. Jackson Arnold | Auburn
Yards/Game: 169.2 (15th)
Yards/Pass: 6.3 (15th)
Completions: 64.9% (11th)
Total TDs: 10
INTs: 0
QB Rating: 130.3 (15th)
Rush Yards: 192
15. DJ Lagway | Florida
Yards/Game: 172.5 (14th)
Yards/Pass: 5.6 (16th)
Completions: 67.5% (5th)
Total TDs: 5
INTs: 6 (Most)
QB Rating: 118.3 (16th-Last)
Rush Yards: 23
16. Cutter Boley | Kentucky
Yards/Game: 134 (16th-Last)
Yards/Pass: 9.3 (4th)
Completions: 53.5% (16th-Last)
Total TDs: 2
INTs: 2
QB Rating: 138.1 (13th)
Rush Yards: 7
