$105 Million Head Coach Ranked No. 1 in College Football

Joel Klatt believes the debate over the best coach in college football is officially over. The Fox Sports analyst recently updated his rankings following a 2025 season that saw a historical underdog rise to the absolute top of the sport.

Indiana's perfect 16-0 run and national championship victory have redefined what is possible in the modern era. Klatt argues that transforming a program with more historical losses than any other school into an undefeated champion is the greatest coaching job in history.

The reward for this unprecedented success is a massive contract extension for the man behind the headset. The new deal pays $105 million in total, $13.2 million annually through 2033, and includes a projected $14 million in total compensation, including performance bonuses.

Curt Cignetti takes top spot in Joel Klatt coaching rankings

The conversation regarding the best leader in the sport used to focus strictly on Kirby Smart or Ryan Day. That shifted the moment Indiana defeated Miami 27-21 at Hard Rock Stadium to claim its first national title in program history.

"The No. 1 head coach in college football is Curt Cignetti," Klatt stated during his latest analysis. He noted that this specific ranking is no longer based on subjective opinion but is instead an objective fact based on results.

Klatt’s top ten list also evaluated where Dabo Swinney sits in the current hierarchy and how young stars like Dan Lanning and Marcus Freeman stack up. He also weighed the impact of new arrivals like Lane Kiffin at LSU and Kyle Whittingham at Michigan.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti smiles on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The analyst specifically pointed to a Big 12 coach who has maintained consistent success as a notable entry on the list. However, Klatt emphasized that no one matches the clinical precision and program-building ability displayed in Bloomington.

The statistics supporting this ranking are staggering for a program that previously struggled to find relevance. Cignetti is 27-2 at Indiana and has lost only ten total games over the last six years of his career.

His only two losses with the Hoosiers came on the road against Ohio State and Notre Dame. Both of those opponents eventually played for the national championship during those respective seasons.

Indiana acted quickly to secure its future by restructuring Cignetti's deal three times in just two seasons. He now sits alongside Georgia's Kirby Smart as the highest-paid coach in the nation.

The contract includes a unique escalator clause that ensures he remains among the top three highest-paid coaches. This safeguard was triggered after Indiana reached the College Football Playoff semifinals and eventually won the title.

Cignetti's rise from earning less than $700,000 at James Madison to $13.2 million at Indiana is a historic financial jump. His ability to win with a lower talent composite than traditional blue bloods has changed the way experts view program development.

The Hoosiers will host their annual spring game on Thursday, April 23.