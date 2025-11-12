$2.4 million college football star takes over No. 1 spot in updated QB rankings
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin has gone from a promising redshirt freshman to the top-ranked quarterback in the country. ESPN analyst Bill Connelly released his updated Power 4 quarterback rankings this week, placing Sayin in the No. 1 spot after previously being ranked 11th. His rise comes as the Buckeyes remain unbeaten at 9-0, and his precision through the air has helped define their perfect season.
Sayin has completed more than 80% of his passes while totaling 2,491 yards and 24 touchdowns. His consistency and accuracy have made him the centerpiece of an Ohio State offense that ranks among the nation’s best. According to On3’s NIL valuation, Sayin is now worth $2.4 million, reflecting both his marketability and his on-field dominance.
This rapid ascent puts him among a select group of recent college stars like Caleb Williams, Bryce Young, and C.J. Stroud who rose to national prominence through elite play. Connelly noted that Sayin leads all quarterbacks in Total QBR (91.1), completion rate (80.9%), and success rate (62.0%). Despite having elite targets like Jeremiah Smith, who has caught 65 passes for 862 yards and 10 touchdowns, Sayin’s ball placement and decision-making have made Ohio State’s offense nearly unstoppable.
Julian Sayin Can Establish Heisman Momentum Against UCLA
Ohio State faces UCLA this week, giving Sayin a major chance to solidify his Heisman Trophy case. The Bruins have struggled defensively, ranking 132nd in overall success rate and 104th against the pass. They’ve also been prone to big plays, allowing an 8.9% explosive pass rate, which could set up Sayin and Smith for another high-production performance.
Sayin’s efficiency has kept Ohio State rolling, while his ability to take care of the ball, giving away just four interceptions, has separated him from other contenders like Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Sayin hasn’t needed a “Heisman moment” yet, but that could change Saturday. A complete game against UCLA’s 3-6 team would likely strengthen his position as the front-runner.
Ohio State’s offense ranks 19th nationally in passing yards per game at 286.3, while its defense ranks first in scoring at just 7.2 points allowed. UCLA’s struggles on third down and discipline issues with penalties have them at a severe disadvantage against the Buckeyes’ efficiency. If Sayin continues his pace, his Heisman campaign could be effectively sealed under the lights in Columbus.
The Ohio State Buckeyes will face the UCLA Bruins on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.