2025 NFL Draft picks ranked by college football team, conference
College football’s two most dominant conferences were well-represented at the 2025 NFL Draft when taking a tally of where each player was taken from.
A total of 150 of the 257 players taken in the NFL Draft completed their collegiate careers at SEC or Big Ten schools, representing a majority 58 percent of all the players selected.
While the SEC led the way with 79 total players drafted, followed by the Big Ten with 71 eventual selections, it was defending national champion Ohio State that topped the school rankings.
A total of 14 former Buckeyes heard their name called from the podium this year, entrenching Ryan Day’s program as the team to beat in college football, but also depleting his arsenal as Ohio State looks to defend its national title this season.
But even that success on the draft stage still wasn’t enough to overtake what’s considered the most successful draft by a college football program, when Georgia had 15 players taken as the national championship team in 2022.
The SEC obliterated its former draft record with those 79 picks, surpassing the former all-time mark the conference also established, when it had 65 players taken in 2021 and 2022.
SEC champion Georgia was right behind the Buckeyes, with 13 players selected, while the team the Bulldogs beat for the conference title, Texas, placed third with 12 draftees.
Oregon (10) and Ole Miss (8) round out the top-five nationally.
Georgia under Kirby Smart has been a draft behemoth, with 55 total draft selections in the last five years, and the Bulldogs have produced 76 total draft picks since 2016 when Smart joined the program.
Texas had a particularly good showing the last two years at the draft, with 23 former Longhorns hearing their name called in that time, two more than the 21 draft picks the school had from 2016 to 2023 in total.
A total of five Power conference schools went through the 2025 NFL Draft without any players selected, including Duke, Wake Forest, Baylor, BYU, Houston, and Mississippi State.
2025 NFL Draft picks by college football team, conference
SEC (79)
Georgia ─ 13
Texas ─ 12
Ole Miss ─ 8
Alabama ─ 7
LSU ─ 7
Florida ─ 7
South Carolina ─ 5
Tennessee ─ 4
Texas A&M ─ 3
Auburn ─ 3
Missouri ─ 3
Kentucky ─ 2
Oklahoma ─ 2
Arkansas ─ 2
Vanderbilt ─ 1
--
Big Ten (71)
Ohio State ─ 14
Oregon ─ 10
Michigan ─ 7
Maryland ─ 6
Penn State ─ 5
UCLA ─ 5
Iowa ─ 5
USC ─ 3
Minnesota ─ 3
Rutgers ─ 3
Nebraska ─ 2
Indiana ─ 2
Wisconsin ─ 2
Michigan State ─ 1
Purdue ─ 1
Illinois ─ 1
Washington ─ 1
--
ACC (42)
Miami ─ 7
Virginia Tech ─ 5
California ─ 4
Syracuse ─ 4
Clemson ─ 3
Pittsburgh ─ 3
Boston College ─ 3
SMU ─ 2
Georgia Tech ─ 2
Louisville ─ 3
Florida State ─ 2
Virginia ─ 1
North Carolina ─ 1
NC State ─ 1
Stanford ─ 1
--
Big 12 (31)
Colorado ─ 4
Iowa State ─ 4
Arizona ─ 4
Oklahoma State ─ 4
Kansas State ─ 3
TCU ─ 2
UCF ─ 2
Texas Tech ─ 2
Kansas ─ 2
Utah ─ 1
West Virginia ─ 1
Arizona State ─ 1
Cincinnati ─ 1
--
Independents (7)
Notre Dame ─ 6
UConn ─ 1
--
Mountain West (6)
Boise State ─ 2
Utah State ─ 1
Colorado State ─ 1
Nevada ─ 1
UNLV ─ 1
--
AAC (6)
Tulane ─ 2
East Carolina ─ 1
Navy ─ 1
UTSA ─ 1
Memphis ─ 1
--
MAC (4)
Toledo ─ 1
Bowling Green ─ 1
Western Michigan ─ 1
Central Michigan ─ 1
--
Big Sky (3)
Montana State ─ 1
Montana ─ 1
Sacramento State ─ 1
--
Missouri Valley (2)
North Dakota State ─ 2
--
Conference USA (1)
Western Kentucky ─ 1
--
Pac-2 (1)
Washington State ─ 1
--
Sun Belt (1)
Marshall ─ 1
--
United Athletic (1)
Central Arkansas ─ 1
--
SWAC (1)
Alabama A&M ─ 1
--
CAA (1)
William & Mary ─ 1
--