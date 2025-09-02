2025 SEC Passing Leaders After Week 1
The first full weekend of the 2025 season gave us a fresh look at quarterback play in the SEC. In the 12-team College Football Playoff era, early separation under center matters even more, with explosive passing numbers quickly translating wins (usually). Below, we rank the SEC’s Week 1 leaders by passing yards and catch you up on how each starter generated his total.
1. John Mateer, Oklahoma — 392 yards
Mateer’s first start in Norman was a haymaker: 24-of-34 for 392 yards and three touchdowns in a 35–3 cruise over Illinois State. It’s the most passing yards by a QB making his OU debut, and he did most of the damage before the fourth quarter. The Sooners mixed tempos, hit explosives down the seams and never let the Redbirds breathe. Statement debut.
2. Austin Simmons, Ole Miss — 341 yards
Simmons settled in after two early interceptions and ripped Georgia State for 341 yards and three scores (20-of-31) as the Rebels rolled 63–7. His touch shots outside the numbers paired with a 295-yard ground game made Ole Miss look balanced in Lane Kiffin’s opener. For a first full go as QB1, it was composed and efficient.
3. Taylen Green, Arkansas — 322 yards
Green was lethal on limited volume: 14-of-16 for 322 yards and three TDs in an 87–0 demolition of UAPB. Arkansas dialed up verticals off play-action and Green hit them in stride, showing why his arm talent had Fayetteville buzzing all offseason. It was clean, explosive and over by halftime.
4. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M — 289 yards
In Collin Klein’s offense, Reed looked decisive and aggressive, throwing for a career-high four touchdowns and 289 yards against UTSA (42–24). He was able to hit new targets KC Concepcion and Mario Craver. If this is the baseline, A&M’s ceiling rises.
5. Beau Pribula, Missouri — 283 yards
Pribula seized the job with 283 yards passing and four total touchdowns (two pass, two rush) in a 61–6 rout of Central Arkansas. Eli Drinkwitz moved the pocket and leaned on quick game; Pribula answered with accuracy and command. Missouri’s offense looked faster around him.
6. Ty Simpson, Alabama — 254 yards
Simpson went 21-of-32 for 254 yards and a TD but threw two picks as No. 8 Alabama fell 31–17 to Florida State. There were flashes but the Seminoles’ pressure and coverage were a problem for him. Bama will want cleaner situational execution in Week 2.
7. Joey Aguilar, Tennessee — 247 yards
The App State/UCLA transfer looked comfortable in a 45–26 win over Syracuse, tossing three touchdowns. Tennessee’s tempo stressed the Orange and Aguilar got the ball out on time to the perimeter. It was as smooth an SEC debut as Heupel could script.
8. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU — 232 yards
Nussmeier’s line (28-of-38, 232 yards, TD) wasn’t gaudy, but it was clutch in a 17–10 win at Clemson. He took what was available, protected the ball and delivered the go-ahead score late. Brian Kelly praised the second-half composure after a choppy first two quarters.
9. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina — 209 yards
Sellers accounted for two TDs — one rushing, one a 64-yard dime to Nyck Harbor — and 209 passing yards (12-of-19) in a 24–11 win vs. Virginia Tech. The explosive play was huge and the Gamecocks complemented it with Beamerball on special teams.
10. Gunner Stockton, Georgia — 190 yards
Stockton combined for four TDs (two pass, two rush) and 190 yards through the air in a 45–7 cruise past Marshall. His designed runs and boots added a layer Georgia hasn’t leaned on since Stetson Bennett. It was efficient work as the Dawgs’ starter.