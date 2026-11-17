The Week 11 Big 12 slate was bookended with impactful results late Friday and Saturday night.

Colorado knocked off No. 14 Houston 42-32 on Friday night, a massive victory in the midst of a frustrating season for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. Colorado is still two wins from bowl eligibility, but weaker opponents are on the horizon.

Far and away the best game in Week 11 was the nightcap between No. 2 Utah and No. 23 Arizona. The matchup was shuffled back in the slate due to the FAA's ground stop, and it delivered for those who watched; the Utes and Wildcats traded blows over the final three quarters, and the Utes ultimately escaped with a narrow 40-39 victory.

Blowouts were commonplace in Week 11. Cincinnati and West Virginia both took beatings; the Bearcats lost 41-13 at Iowa State in the early window while the Mountaineers were hammered at home by Kansas 37-14.

The other of the Big 12's two ranked matchups also devolved into a blowout. No. 12 Texas Tech constantly hit on explosive plays at No. 25 Oklahoma State throughout the night, cruising to a 52-27 win over the Cowboys.

Week 12 once again features a Friday night game for the Big 12, this time between Iowa State and UCF. Both of these teams sit at 5-5 overall, and the winner receives bowl eligibility for the first time in its head coach's tenure (UCF played in two bowl games in Scott Frost's first stint).

There are no matchups between ranked teams in the Big 12's slate this week, but the prime contenders for the league's championship both look to avoid road letdowns. Texas Tech travels to Baylor in the afternoon, and Utah heads to TCU in the night window.

Below, we power rank all 16 Big 12 teams entering Week 12 of the 2026 college football season.

16. Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Dillon Duff (10) fires a throw against Oklahoma State Cowboys during the game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats’ suffering continued in their 20-10 loss at TCU last week. The defense only allowed the Horned Frogs to find the end zone twice (once on a short field), but Kansas State punted five times in the first half and fell into a 17-point hole early in the third quarter due to their inability to move the ball.

Kansas State is back at home for a meeting with Arizona (7 p.m. EST, FS1). The Wildcats field the most pass-heavy offense Kansas State will come across all season.

15. Cincinnati

The Bearcats’ blowout loss at Iowa State marked their third loss in as many games. Cincinnati has surrendered no fewer than 241 rush yards to each of its last three opponents, and the 285 it allowed the Cyclones to run for was a season-worst. JC French IV isn’t capable of shrinking deficits with his arm either; he was 14-of-23 for 97 yards and a four-yard touchdown.

Cincinnati returns to Nippert Stadium to host Colorado (Noon EST, ESPN+). The Buffaloes are coming off one of their better rushing performances of the season in their win over Houston, a concerning sign for an already struggling Bearcat run defense.

14. Colorado

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning the middle eight minutes of a football game is critical, and Colorado did just that in its upset of Houston. The Buffaloes outscored the Cougars 28-0 from the 2:36 mark in the second quarter to the 5:26 mark in the third quarter, scoring touchdowns of 67, 32 and 53 yards in length on three of their first four possessions.

The Buffaloes head east to take on Cincinnati in Week 12 (Noon EST, ESPN+). The Bearcats are losers of three consecutive games since their monumental upset of Texas Tech back in Week 8.

13. West Virginia

The Mountaineers hit the low point of their season in their home loss to Kansas. The horrific defense performance is a weekly occurrence at this point, but the normally potent West Virginia rushing attack turned in a season-worst 35 yards against the Jayhawks, a poor compliment to an inconsistent passing attack.

West Virginia’s 2026 home finale is against Houston this week (1 p.m. EST, TNT). The Mountaineers are catching the Cougars off a devastating road loss at Colorado.

12. Kansas

Nov 14, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jayhawks are among the few teams to beat West Virginia by seizing control of the run game on both sides of the ball. In an effort spearheaded by Isaiah Marshall, Kansas ran for 296 yards and five touchdowns while tackling Mountaineer ball carriers nine times behind the line of scrimmage.

Kansas’ last home game of 2026 is against a ranked foe in BYU (Noon EST, ABC). The Jayhawks have won all three of their previous meetings against the Cougars, including an upset win at LaVell Edwards Stadium in 2024.

11. UCF

The Knights lost by double figures at home for the second time in three weeks in their 26-13 defeat at the hands of Arizona State. UCF couldn’t establish the run in the first half, and the defense allowed the Sun Devils to construct five drives spanning over five minutes in length, making it hard to get off the field in the final three quarters.

UCF hosts its second Friday night game of the season against Iowa State in Week 12 (6 p.m. EST, FS1). A week after allowing Cardae Mack to run for over 100 yards against them, the Knights are tasked with slowing down one of the Big 12’s hottest running backs in Aiden Flora.

10. Arizona State

Nov 14, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cardae Mack (25) runs the ball during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sun Devils locked up bowl eligibility with their win at UCF last weekend. Cardae Mack has become a workhorse in the midst of the quarterback chaos, rushing for over 100 yards for the third time in the last four games. Defensively, Arizona State got off the field in under three minutes on all but one possession.

Arizona State is back in Mountain America Stadium for the final time this season to face Oklahoma State (10:15 p.m. EST, ESPN). The Sun Devils saw Texas Tech prior to when it made the switch to Thomas Castellanos from Will Hammond, so the Cowboys are far and away the most dynamic offense they’ll see in the regular season.

9. Baylor

After a strong two weeks following its parting of ways with Dave Aranda, Baylor hit a wall offensively in its 28-7 loss at BYU. The Bears finished with a season-low 238 yards, and the defense surrendered a trio of lengthy touchdown drives that stuck them in a 21-point halftime deficit.

The Bears return home for yet another ranked matchup against Texas Tech (3:30 p.m. EST, Fox). The Red Raiders are averaging over 46 points per game since making the switch to Thomas Castellanos at quarterback.

8. TCU

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs tight end Kari Ashley (81) carries the ball against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense was once again the formula for TCU in its triumph over Kansas State. Koron Hayward jarred a fumble loose in the middle of Wildcat territory, and Kari Ashley found the end zone three plays later out of the wildcat formation. Later, a strip sack shut down an opportunity for Kansas State to score a touchdown and try an onside kick in the final two minutes.

The Horned Frogs face their toughest of the season against Utah this weekend (9 p.m. EST, Fox). The closest thing TCU has seen to the Utes’ offense is West Virginia, but Michael Hawkins Jr. is a much less consistent passer than Devon Dampier.

7. Oklahoma State

Explosive plays destroyed Oklahoma State in its blowout loss to Texas Tech. The Cowboys’ kick coverage unit surrendered a touchdown on the opening kickoff, and four of the six touchdowns the defense surrendered were on drives of two plays or less. The inability to shut down these explosives forced Drew Mestemaker and the offense to play catch up all game.

The Cowboys head west for a meeting with Arizona State (10:15 p.m. EST, ESPN). The Sun Devils have leaned on their run game and defense to win three of their last four games.

6. Iowa State

Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) strikes the Heisman Pose after scoring against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aiden Flora show was once again on display in Iowa State’s rout of Cincinnati. He finished the afternoon with 216 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, four receptions for 38 yards and a 37-yard completion to tight end Vince Benetti. Defensively, the Cyclones settled in after a rough first possession and helped the offense mount a 31-7 in the middle of the second quarter.

The Cyclones are in the Big 12’s Friday night slot for the second time this season with a matchup at UCF (6 p.m. EST, FS1). The Acrisure Bounce House hasn’t lived up to the hype in the two games it’s hosted since the Knights knocked off BYU in Week 8.

5. Houston

The Cougars’ performance in the middle two quarters cost them at Colorado. Houston allowed a season-worst 249 rush yards to the Buffaloes, 213 of which it surrendered in those middle two quarters. The Cougars went three-and-out on their penultimate first half possession and Weigman was stripped on their first second half possession, allowing Colorado to double dip.

Houston travels to West Virginia for its last road game of the season (1 p.m. EST, TNT). The Mountaineers have consistently looked awful on the defensive end, only surrendering less than 30 points to one Big 12 foe all season.

4. Arizona

Nov 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) throws in the second half against the Utah Utes at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the second time in three weeks, a backfield tandem combined for nearly 300 yards to defeat Arizona. Noah Fifita went for 356 yards and connected with two different wide receivers for over 100 yards, but the Wildcats immediately allowed Utah to march down and score every time they took a lead.

The Wildcats travel to Kansas State for their regular season road finale (7 p.m. EST, FS1). Kansas State is a loser of four consecutive games since it lost Avery Johnson for the season.

3. BYU

The Cougars dragged Baylor into the mud in their Week 11 win. BYU’s defense only surrendered 71 yards in the first three quarters while the offense asserted its will on the ground by rushing for 189 yards on 47 carries, its highest output in Big 12 play.

BYU plays an early game at Kansas to round out its road schedule (Noon EST, ABC). The Jayhawks are coming off a dominant road win at West Virginia, and Isaiah Marshall has become one of the Big 12’s more dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the last few weeks.

2. Texas Tech

Nov 14, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Malcolm Simmons (11) runs past Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Taurean Davis during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The home run plays catapulted Texas Tech to a dominant victory at Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders scored touchdowns of 30, 45, 80 and 97 yards in length, including a kickoff return to start the night. Texas Tech didn’t stifle the Cowboys defensively, but they picked Drew Mestemaker off twice and set the offense up with a pair of short fields to score touchdowns on.

The Red Raiders stay on the road for a contest at Baylor this week (3:30 p.m. EST, Fox). The Bears field one of the Big 12’s better defenses but have been a roller coaster offensively, exploding in games against Arizona State, UCF and Iowa State and dropping duds against TCU and BYU.

1. Utah

The Utes lost Wayshawn Parker to injury, turned the ball over three times and still outlasted Arizona. In Parker’s stead, Daniel Bray and Devon Dampier combined for 297 rush yards, and when Utah needed a big play from its quarterback late, Dampier delivered a 70-yard strike to Creed Whittemore with 2:35 to play.

The Utes’ final road test of 2026 is at TCU in Week 12 (9 p.m. EST, Fox). The Horned Frogs have relied upon their defense all season, and they don’t have the offensive firepower to get into a shootout with Utah.