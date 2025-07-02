Phil Steele predicts ACC football order of finish in 2025
A year after putting two teams into the College Football Playoff, the ACC is poised to match or exceed that output in 2025 after an active offseason that makes the top of the conference an area of real competitive parity this fall.
What can we expect in the ACC this year? Let’s turn to veteran preseason college football magazine publisher Phil Steele, who revealed his projection for the conference in 2025.
Phil Steele predicts ACC football order of finish in 2025
17. Stanford. The consensus cellar-dweller in the ACC this year, the Cardinal undergoes sudden coaching change, leaving Frank Reich to pick up the pieces at a program that saw a transfer exodus in an eventful offseason.
16. Wake Forest. Jake Dickert steps back into coaching and inherits a roster that returns an expected 11 starters and was aggressive in the transfer portal.
15. Cal. Some key losses in the transfer portal like quarterback Fernando Mendoza and running back Jadyn Ott compound the real pressure head coach Justin Wilcox already faces.
14. Boston College. Losing quarterback Thomas Castellanos and facing one of the ACC’s tougher schedules presents more of a challenge for second-year coach Bill O’Brien, but he gets a dozen starters back.
13. Virginia. This is the year Tony Elliott needs to take a step forward to show he can manage this program after going 5-7 and dropping 6 of their last 7 games in 2024.
12. Syracuse. No more Kyle McCord after leading college football in passing output, leaving Notre Dame transfer Steve Angeli in the hot seat to replicate that production.
11. Virginia Tech. Kyron Drones returns at quarterback, working behind a good line and getting some transfer help at the skill positions.
10. Duke. Transfer quarterback Darian Mensah is a key gain and the Blue Devils return solid defensive output, but face a very tough early schedule that could derail their season.
9. NC State. Wide receiver KC Concepcion is gone and the Wolfpack have serious holes to patch up in their secondary, but quarterback CJ Bailey should build rapport with tight end Justin Joly early on.
8. Pittsburgh. This was a 7-0 team before losing every one of its remaining games after that last season, but the Panthers get lead rusher and return specialist Desmond Reid back in tandem with Kenny Johnson at receiver.
7. North Carolina. All eyes are on Bill Belichick in the most stunning coaching hire in recent memory to see if the six-time Super Bowl champion can replicate his success at the collegiate level.
6. Louisville. Transfer quarterback Miller Moss steps into an offense that already features running back Isaac Brown and wideout Caullin Lacy.
5. Florida State. We’ll see if the Seminoles can recover from their 2-10 identity crisis, but additions like Castellanos at QB1 and wideout Duce Robinson are promising.
4. Georgia Tech. Haynes King at quarterback, Jamal Haynes at running back, and Eric Rivers at wide receiver form a very intriguing offensive core for the Jackets.
3. Miami. Carson Beck steps under center after a productive, if inconsistent, career at Georgia, playing behind a good line but the Hurricanes are making a lot of changes at wide receiver.
2. SMU. Kevin Jennings is back at QB1 alongside Jordan Hudson at wideout and RJ Maryland at tight end as the Mustangs look to get back to the ACC title game.
1. Clemson. Cade Klubnik’s career-best output in ‘24 is a big reason why the Tigers are such a favorite to repeat as ACC champs, in addition to two of college football’s best lines of scrimmage.
--