Alabama jumps into Top 10 in 2026 football recruiting rankings after Cederian Morgan pledge
Alabama secured its third five-star prospect in the 2026 football recruiting cycle on Wednesday when blue-chip wide receiver Cederian Morgan revealed his commitment to the Crimson Tide’s burgeoning class.
Morgan, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound player from Alexander City (Ala.), picked the Tide over finalists Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Colorado, and Florida.
In the process, Kalen DeBoer and his staff came away with one of the most highly-regarded players at the wide receiver position in the nation this year.
And seriously improved the Crimson Tide’s position in the national recruiting rankings.
Alabama jumped into the top 10 in two of the key team rankings, into the No. 6 position on both the 247Sports Recruit Football Team Rankings and the On3 Industry Rankings.
Quite an improvement in such a short time, after Alabama was floundering outside the top 40 nationally just prior to the start of the summer dead period for recruiting.
Three of Alabama’s prospects are considered five-stars according to the 247Sports Composite while the On3 Sports average gives the Tide four such recruits.
Five of Alabama’s recruits come from in the state while wide receiver (3 commitments) and defensive line (4) are the most active positions so far for the program.
USC remains the consensus No. 1 team across the various recruiting rankings, a position it has held most of the cycle, while Georgia is the perceived No. 2 team in the nation.
Notre Dame sits in third, while SEC hopeful Texas A&M comes in at No. 4, followed by Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State, the consensus No. 5 recruiting class in the country.
Morgan is considered the No. 2 ranked wide receiver in the country and the No. 1 overall prospect from the state of Alabama, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
That ranking also finds Morgan as the No. 15 overall recruit in the country at any position.
247Sports and Rivals consider Morgan a five-star prospect, and each rank him as the second-best receiver and No. 11 overall recruit in America.
Morgan’s pledge is the latest in a tidal wave of recruits to pick Alabama, becoming the 11th prospect to pick the Tide since June 9 and the second five-star player in that time.
Xavier Griffin, considered the No. 1 linebacker in the nation, was the other.
During his junior season in high school, Morgan caught 70 passes for 1,162 yards while scoring 14 touchdowns, averaging nearly 17 yards per reception.
Alabama 2026 football recruiting class
Rankings via 247Sports Composite
1. Xavier Griffin, 5-star, No. 1 ranked linebacker
2. Cederian Morgan, 5-star, No. 2 ranked wide receiver
3. Jorden Edmonds, 5-star, No. 1 ranked cornerback
4. Zyan Gibson, 4-star, No. 5 ranked athlete
5. Mack Sutter, 4-star, No. 7 ranked tight end
6. Ezavier Crowell, 4-star, No. 4 ranked running back
7. Sam Utu, 4-star, No. 7 ranked offensive tackle
8. Jamarion Matthews, 4-star, No. 17 ranked edge rusher
9. Jett Thomalia, 4-star, No. 15 ranked quarterback
10. Chris Booker, 4-star, No. 16 ranked offensive guard
11. Kamhariyan Johnson, 3-star, No. 45 ranked edge rusher
12. JJ Finch, 3-star, No. 83 ranked defensive lineman
13. Rihyael Kelley, 3-star, No. 81 ranked safety
14. Brian Williams, 3-star, No. 163 ranked wide receiver
15. Zay Hall, 3-star, No. 118 ranked linebacker
16. Javari Barnett, 3-star, No. 98 ranked running back
17. Owen Cabell, 3-star, No. 226 ranked wide receiver
