AP top 25 poll: Sooners climb, Clemson falls in Week 3 college football rankings
Let’s take a look at the updated AP top 25 college football rankings coming out of an active Saturday and looking ahead to another consequential Week 3 slate of games.
Oklahoma was a big mover in the new rankings after a signature victory over Michigan in the only clash of ranked teams over the weekend, debuting quarterback John Mateer and a very promising defense on the national stage.
No changes at No. 1 atop the poll this week, after reigning national champion Ohio State obliterated Grambling in a 70-0 blitzkrieg as Jeremiah Smith scored twice and new quarterback Julian Sayin looked comfortable, going 18 of 19 with 306 yards.
In fact, there wasn’t much change along the top of the rankings as those higher-placed teams faced off against overmatched competition for the most part, but two notable upsets by ranked teams by unranked opponents resulted in some change in the new poll.
Three new teams joined the rankings this week, including that USF squad, in addition to two SEC newcomers in Auburn and Missouri after their impressive 2-0 starts.
Georgia and Oregon swapped places in the top 10 as the Bulldogs’ offense has failed to impress pollsters thus far, while the Ducks smacked Power Four opponent Oklahoma State in a 69-3 shellacking on Saturday.
Where do things stand in the updated AP top 25 college football rankings as we look ahead to an active slate of Week 3 games?
Let’s take a look at the teams that moved up, slid down, and stayed put in this week, according to the AP voters.
AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
First-place votes in parentheses
- Ohio State (57)
- Penn State (5)
- LSU (2)
- Oregon (1)
- Miami
- Georgia
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- Florida State
- South Carolina
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- Iowa State
- Tennessee
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- USF
- Alabama
- Utah
- Texas Tech
- Indiana
- Michigan
- Auburn
- Missouri
These teams received votes from AP pollsters, but not enough of them to qualify for the top 25 football rankings this week
Arizona State 94, BYU 92, Georgia Tech 78
Florida 70, USC 64, TCU 58, Mississippi State 52
Louisville 49, SMU 26, Nebraska 10, Tulane 9
Baylor 7, UNLV 5, Pittsburgh 3, Navy 2
Memphis 1, Vanderbilt 1
AP top 25 biggest movers
Arizona State (Unranked). A stunning loss on the road for the reigning Big 12 champions deep in SEC country against unranked, and projected last-place finisher in the conference, Mississippi State after the Sun Devils’ defense evaporated on a critical late long touchdown to fall to 1-1.
USF (Was unranked). One of the upsets of the season early on, as the Bulls knocked off Florida on the road, in the process becoming the only college football team to beat two AP top 25 ranked opponents after dominating Boise State in the opener last weekend, and suddenly this looks like the Group of Five contender in the playoff.
Florida (Unranked). The clock may finally be running out on Billy Napier after his 13th ranked Gators took an inexplicable loss at home against USF in a game marred by inconsistent play, costly penalties, and questionable coaching decisions. It won’t get any easier as Florida plays one of college football’s toughest schedules, with just two opponents not currently ranked.
Oklahoma (+5). John Mateer put on a show by scoring three all-purpose touchdowns against a strong Michigan defense and the Sooners’ own tacklers look like one of the nation’s more promising units after holding the Wolverines to just 1 touchdown in a signature win for OU, and for the SEC.
Michigan (-8). Not the best showing for Bryce Underwood, the former No. 1 recruit in his second career start, completing just 9 passes in the face of Oklahoma’s superb defense.
Tennessee (+7). Big Orange is moving up the polls after dropping 72 points on ETSU this past weekend, setting up a huge date against reigning SEC champion Georgia.
Clemson (-4). A lackluster showing for the ACC title favorites, allowing visiting Troy to open a 16-0 lead before deciding to get in the game, pulling out a close win a week after dropping the opener to LSU at home.
Georgia (-2). Despite being a perfect 2-0, the pollsters clearly aren’t impressed with how the Bulldogs have looked on offense, swapping Georgia with Oregon, which smacked Oklahoma State in a 69-3 result, more impressive for the voters this week.
