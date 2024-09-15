AP top 25 poll: Texas jumps Georgia at No. 1 in college football rankings for Week 4
Upsets aren’t the only thing that forces voters to change their minds when slotting teams every week, and after an active weekend across the country, pollsters had plenty to contemplate and some key decisions to make when filling out their ballots for the AP top 25 college football rankings.
Notre Dame, which fell in the polls last week after losing to a MAC team, responded by boiling Purdue on the road. Texas harangued UTSA even without an injured Quinn Ewers on the field, and made a case as the No. 1 team after Georgia struggled in a one-point win at Kentucky.
Eight ranked teams were on the road on Saturday to face off against unranked opposition, and all the favorites came through, but not without some considerable suspense as the underdogs did their best to create a little chaos and tilt things in their favor.
The only ranked teams to lose over the weekend were in games against other ranked teams: Arizona dropped an important road test against Kansas State and Boston College saw its early lead evaporate in the face of Missouri’s comeback in a big moment for the SEC.
So where does that leave things in the polls going forward? Here’s how the final ballots were cast in the Week 4 top 25 college football rankings, according to the AP voters.
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Texas (35)
- Georgia (23)
- Ohio State (5)
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
- Missouri
- Miami
- Oregon
- Penn State
- USC
- Utah
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Louisville
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Nebraska
- Northern Illinois
- Illinois
- Texas A&M
Other teams receiving votes
Memphis 77, Boise St. 62, Syracuse 62, UNLV 54, Boston College 47
Washington St. 30, Arizona 15, Iowa 15, Indiana 13, California 11
Liberty 10, Toledo 9, UCF 6, South Carolina 3, North Carolina 3, Arizona St. 3, BYU 2, Pittsburgh 1.
AP top 25 poll biggest movers
Illinois (Was unranked). Now a perfect 3-0, the Illini get into the rankings a month into the season.
Texas A&M (Was unranked). After beating up on Florida, the Ags are back in the poll.
Miami (Up 2). The Hurricanes smacked around Ball State in a 62-0 rout and look ahead to a favorable schedule.
