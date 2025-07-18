Overrated, underrated teams in SEC preseason media football rankings
One of the key moments on the preseason calendar has arrived as members of the media have voted on and revealed their annual SEC football power rankings.
The pollsters awarded 11 of the SEC’s 16 teams with some amount of first-place votes, with nearly half of those ballots choosing Texas as the No. 1 team in the conference.
Vanderbilt received two of those votes, so maybe this isn’t as scientific as some people like to pretend it is.
What else did the media not quite get right? Here’s our view of what teams are overrated and underrated in their preseason SEC football power rankings.
Underrated: Auburn
Auburn’s ranking: No. 11
Why? Continuity on the line of scrimmage is critically important as Auburn’s offense looks to get the most from its elite receiving corps while installing former five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, combined with a talented defensive front rotation, this Tigers team should be inside the top 10 in the SEC.
Projected record: 7-5
--
Overrated: South Carolina
South Carolina’s ranking: No. 5
Why? The return of LaNorris Sellers is vital as one of the nation’s most productive quarterbacks after posting 343 yards per game, but many of the more important contributors on the Gamecocks’ superb defense are out of the picture, as is lead rusher Rocket Sanders, and Carolina needs to fill holes along the offensive line.
Projected record: 7-5
--
Underrated: LSU
LSU’s ranking: No. 4
Why? Garrett Nussmeier working in tandem with a cadre of very promising vertical threats and returning rusher Caden Durham. Sure, the Tigers have replacements to fill on their superb line in front of their quarterback, but having Harold Perkins back in the middle of this defense is enough to propel this unit to something greater.
Projected record: 10-2
--
Overrated: Georgia
Georgia’s ranking: No. 2
Why? Once again, the Bulldogs have to find replacements for several key positions, especially along both lines of scrimmage, redesign their receiving corps, and revive a rushing attack that was 15th in the SEC a year ago. All while hoping new quarterback Gunner Stockton can prove he’s worthy of the promotion.
Projected record: 9-3
--
Underrated: Alabama
Alabama’s ranking: No. 3
Why? Maybe we’re splitting hairs here, but Alabama should be second-place and Georgia in third, given the greater concentration of talent the Crimson Tide has on both lines of scrimmage, the secondary, in the wide receiver corps, and at tailback, enough to consider this more of a contender to win the SEC title.
Projected record: 10-2
--