AP top 25 poll: Oregon moves to No. 1, as Georgia rises and Alabama falls in Week 9 college football rankings

There's a new No. 1 team in the AP top 25 college football rankings after Texas went down to Georgia, amid other notable results across the country.

Where things stand in the AP top 25 college football rankings as we move into the Week 9 games. / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
There’s a new No. 1 team in college football this week after Texas lost its first game of the season in an SEC clash against Georgia, and with other consequential results involving ranked teams, there’s some notable change in the AP top 25 rankings heading into Week 9.

Elsewhere in the SEC, Alabama absorbed a second loss before the end of October for the first time since 2007, Nick Saban’s first season as head coach, and suddenly the Crimson Tide’s playoff hopes are in genuine peril following a narrow defeat at Tennessee.

Indiana passed a crucial test for its offense, demolishing Nebraska at home to stay undefeated, and making the Big Ten championship race all the more interesting alongside the likes of Oregon and Penn State and one-loss Ohio State.

BYU and Iowa State both stayed perfect over the weekend, each needing some late-game heroics to ward off upset-minded conference opponents, and taking a lead in the Big 12 title picture.

Let’s take a look at where things stand in the new Top 25 college football rankings moving into Week 9, according to the AP voters.

AP top 25 rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Oregon (59)
  2. Georgia (2)
  3. Penn State
  4. Ohio State
  5. Texas
  6. Miami
  7. Tennessee
  8. LSU
  9. Clemson
  10. Iowa State
  11. BYU
  12. Notre Dame
  13. Indiana
  14. Texas A&M
  15. Alabama
  16. Kansas State
  17. Boise State
  18. Ole Miss
  19. Pittsburgh
  20. Illinois
  21. Missouri
  22. SMU
  23. Army
  24. Navy
  25. Vanderbilt

Other teams receiving votes

These teams earned votes on the AP top 25 ballots, but not enough to qualify for the official football rankings this week...

Washington State (46)

Syracuse (15)

UNLV (5)

Duke (2)

South Carolina (1)

Nebraska (1)

Liberty (1)

AP top 25 biggest movers

Vanderbilt (Was unranked). Some history for the Commodores, who enter the top 25 rankings for the first time since 2013 after starting 5-2 and with that big win over Alabama on their resume.

Texas (Down 4). Still in the top-five despite a loss at home to Georgia, and the Longhorns are very much in control of their playoff destiny still.

Indiana (Up 3). The Hoosiers passed a big test by throttling the Cornhuskers, but there’s some concern around quarterback Kurtis Rourke after he hurt his thumb in that game.

Alabama (Down 8). Kalen DeBoer has two losses and the Crimson Tide are behind the eight-ball in the College Football Playoff picture right now.

Georgia (Up 3). Not enough votes for the Bulldogs to make the No. 1 spot, but their defense showed it can still pack a punch in dominating Texas.

Tennessee (Up 4). Another slow start on offense, but Nico Iamaleava recovered later in the game, and the Vols’ strong ground game and defense can take this team places.

College football’s undefeated teams

The loss by former No. 1 Texas at home to Georgia leaves us with 10 perfect teams as we move into the second half of the season, and with no undefeated teams in the SEC.

ACC: Miami, Pittsburgh

Big Ten: Oregon, Penn State, Indiana

Big 12: BYU, Iowa State

AAC: Army, Navy

CUSA: Liberty

-

