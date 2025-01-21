AP top 25 poll: Ohio State is No. 1 in final college football rankings
After emerging as the last team in the 12-team College Football Playoff, Ohio State predictably ended up as the No. 1 team in the final AP top 25 college football rankings of the 2024 season after beating Notre Dame in the CFP National Championship Game.
That marks the first time that Ohio State finished in the No. 1 position in the poll in the last decade, coinciding with the last time it also won the national championship.
That year found the Buckeyes making history by claiming the first-ever College Football Playoff national title, and this year they made more by winning the first 12-team tournament.
CFP finalist Notre Dame jumped SEC champion Georgia to finish in the No. 2 position in the rankings ahead of the Bulldogs squad the Irish beat in the playoff quarterfinal round game.
Oregon slipped to No. 3 in the final poll despite spending most of the second half of the season at No. 1 as college football’s only undefeated team to that point, before succumbing to Ohio State in a 20-point loss in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal.
Boise State placed inside the top 10 of the final rankings as the highest-ranked Group of Five team after earning a place in the College Football Playoff and finished 12-2 with a Mountain West championship over UNLV.
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Ohio State (56)
- Notre Dame
- Oregon
- Texas
- Penn State
- Georgia
- Arizona State
- Boise State
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- Ole Miss
- SMU
- BYU
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- Illinois
- Alabama
- Miami
- South Carolina
- Syracuse
- Army
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Memphis
- Colorado
Other teams receiving votes
Navy 55, LSU 39, Louisville 38, Michigan 36, Kansas State 11, Marshall 8, Ohio 8, Florida 7, TCU 2, Texas A&M 1.
