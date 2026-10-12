BCS Formula Reveals Surprising First College Football Rankings This Week
The first simulated BCS standings of the 2026 season dropped Monday, offering an interesting look at college football rankings through the old formula of human polls and computer metrics that used to dominate the sport.
As expected, the calculation presented by BCSKnowHow places Georgia firmly at No. 1 with a .9858 score, followed by Notre Dame at .9425.
A clear tier system emerges: the Bulldogs and Irish sit alone at the top, followed by a tight group of Miami, Indiana, and Ohio State in the top five, then pairs and trios before a steep drop after No. 12 UCLA.
The First BCS Rankings of the Season
- Georgia
- Notre Dame
- Miami
- Indiana
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Texas
- BYU
- Texas Tech
- Ole Miss
- Utah
- UCLA
- Missouri
- Iowa
- Tennessee
- Kentucky
- USC
- Mississippi State
- Houston
- LSU
- Oklahoma State
- Wake Forest
- Oregon
- Boise State
- Oklahoma
Georgia’s Statement Changes Everything
Georgia’s road victory over Alabama propelled the Bulldogs to the top of both the actual AP Top 25 and this simulated BCS ranking, marking Georgia’s first win in that venue since 2007 and ended Texas’ brief reign at No. 1 after the Longhorns fell to Oklahoma 27-24 in the Red River Rivalry.
The Bulldogs received 66 of 70 first-place votes in the AP poll and now sit 6-0. Their BCS score reflects both strong human rankings and solid computer performance under the BCS methodology that averaged AP and coaches polls with several other computer systems.
The Pack Behind the Leaders
Notre Dame stays right on Georgia’s heels after a 58-7 dismantling of Stanford. The Irish are also 6-0 and hold the No. 2 spot in the AP poll.
Miami (5-0), Indiana (6-0), and Ohio State (5-1) form the next tier. Indiana’s narrow win at Nebraska kept the Hoosiers undefeated and climbing.
Alabama and Texas follow closely at Nos. 6 and 7 despite their losses, showing how the BCS formula still rewards quality of competition and prior results.
BYU, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Utah, and a surging UCLA round out the top 12. UCLA’s upset of Oregon vaulted the Bruins nine spots in the AP poll to No. 12, and the computers rewarded them similarly.
After UCLA, the scores fall off sharply — Missouri sits at .4668, with Iowa, Tennessee, and the rest trailing further.
What It Means in the Playoff Era
The simulated BCS is pure nostalgia. The College Football Playoff uses a 12-team selection committee rather than this poll-plus-computer blend. Still, the exercise highlights how Georgia and Notre Dame currently separate themselves from the field.
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James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.