Forty names, games teams and minutiae making news in college football, where we have sadly run out of Texas A&M home games.

First Quarter: Seven Teams, Four Spots

The doink heard ‘round the nation (1) occurred at 8:04 p.m. Saturday in Eugene, Ore. It reverberated through Southern California and into the Midwest, with particularly loud echoes in Iowa City and Bloomington, Ind. An extra point bounced off the upright and changed both the Big Ten championship matchup and the College Football Playoff race.

Oregon and Iowa were out of the Big Ten championship game. Indiana and UCLA were in.

In the same hour, some 2,500 miles away in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Auburn was adding a spellbinding new chapter to Iron Bowl lore by stunning Alabama. Sorority girls wept, and the playoff picture shook some more. The Tigers stripped away the last veneer of CFP certainty that had been curiously bestowed upon the Crimson Tide by an enamored CFP selection committee.

Two concurrent rivalry upsets by road teams. Half a dozen teams affected.

It figures that a season rife with unpredictability would come down to such fine margins. The preseason AP No. 1 and 2 teams, Ohio State and Oregon, combined for eight losses. The teams ranked Nos. 8 through 11—Texas A&M, Mississippi, Oklahoma and LSU—went a combined 16–20 in SEC play.

So surprises became the norm. But it still came as a visceral shock to see the simplest play in college football—the point after touchdown—become such a turning point.

It’s wrong to heap it all on the shoulders of Oregon kicker Gage Hurych, who had made all 57 of his previous PATs in college. Holder Bailey Ettridge did not spin the laces away from Hurych, a cardinal holder sin. And there was still plenty of football played after the missed kick.

It came with 1:09 remaining in regulation, which might have given Washington time to drive for a winning score if the PAT had been good. Then came two overtimes, during which Hurych had a field goal blocked and Washington missed a game-winner of its own. The Huskies finally got the ball in the end zone, and that determined how the Big Ten will be won.

The biggest winners from the late-night Saturday fallout: The Big 12 (2) and Atlantic Coast Conference (3) now seem assured of getting multiple teams in the 12-team field—up to three from the former and two from the latter. For all the doomsaying about how those two leagues were being left behind by the Big Ten and SEC, it hasn’t played out that way. Not this year.

The bracket will not be overrun with SEC teams; in fact, that league may end up with the same number of bids (three) as the Big 12. And the Big Ten is just hoping it gets two teams in the field.

Predicting what the selection committee will do is perilous business, but there appear to be seven teams vying for four bubble spots. The top seven teams should be locked in at this point (see The Dash’s playoff bracket below). After that, it’s a résumé contest with one final weekend of conference championship games to add data points.

The seven bubble teams, in alphabetical order:

Alabama (4)

Record: 9–3, 6–3 in the SEC.

AP Top 25 ranked wins: None.

Ranked losses: Georgia at home, Tennessee on road, Auburn at home.

Unranked losses: None.

Remaining game: None.

Best argument for inclusion: SEC! SEC! SEC!

Best argument against inclusion: The résumé deteriorated as the season went along, then might have collapsed altogether with the loss to Auburn.

Dash assessment: Out, with no clear path back in beyond committee favoritism.

BYU (5)

Record: 10–2, 7–2 in the Big 12.

Ranked wins: Notre Dame at home, Arizona at home.

Ranked losses: Utah on road.

Unranked losses: Central Florida on road.

Remaining game: None.

Best argument for inclusion: The Notre Dame victory is a differentiator.

Best argument against inclusion: The UCF loss is the worst of any bubble team.

Dash assessment: In, perhaps with enough spare room to host a first-round game.

Indiana (6)

Record: 10–2, 7–2 in the Big Ten.

Ranked wins: USC at home.

Ranked losses: Ohio State at home, Washington on road.

Unranked losses: None.

Remaining game: Big Ten championship vs. UCLA.

Best argument for inclusion: No bad losses, and the USC victory has taken on added weight. The nonconference schedule looks a smidge better with North Texas making the American championship game.

Best argument against inclusion: The Hoosiers have walked a tightrope all season and were fortunate to avoid bad losses to Minnesota and Michigan.

Dash assessment: In. But the Big Ten title game is a must-win to stay there.

Iowa (7)

Record: 10–2, 7–2 in the Big Ten.

Ranked wins: Washington on road.

Ranked losses: Ohio State at home.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Unranked losses: Minnesota on road.

Remaining game: None.

Best argument for inclusion: Playing better than any bubble team over the last month, with five straight wins by an average margin of 20.6 points.

Best argument against inclusion: Should beating the remnants of the Big Ten West really carry that much weight?

Dash assessment: In, but keep your head on a swivel for a houndstooth hijacking. If the Hawkeyes are in the committee’s bracket Tuesday night, not playing in the Big Ten title game turns out to be a good miss.

Texas Tech (8)

Record: 11–1, 8–1 in the Big 12.

Ranked wins: Arizona at home, Houston at home.

Ranked losses: None.

Unranked losses: Cincinnati on road.

Remaining game: Big 12 championship vs. Utah.

Best argument for inclusion: Victories over a pair of nine-win league opponents, plus marked offensive improvement since making a quarterback change.

Best argument against inclusion: The loss to 6–6 Cincy was ugly, and the nonconference slate of Abilene Christian, Oregon State and Sam Houston is pitiful.

Dash assessment: In. But just in case, avoid a blowout loss to the Utes.

UCLA (9)

Record: 10–2, 7–2 in the Big Ten.

Ranked wins: Oregon on road.

Ranked losses: USC at home.

Unranked losses: Michigan on road.

Remaining game: Big Ten championship vs. Indiana.

Best argument for inclusion: A 10-win season and Big Ten co-championship should count for something.

Best argument against inclusion: Bruins are fading down the stretch, with a two-game losing streak and an offense that is breaking down. (Ty Dieffenbach has eight turnovers in the two losses.)

Dash assessment: Out. There is only one way in, and that’s by beating the reigning national champions in their backyard Saturday.

USC (10)

Record: 9–3, 6–3 in the Big Ten.

Ranked wins: Washington at home, Ohio State at home, UCLA on road.

Ranked losses: Indiana on road, Oregon at home.

Unranked losses: Wisconsin on road.

Remaining game: None.

Best argument for inclusion: Good wins and (mostly) respectable losses against a difficult Big Ten schedule.

Best argument against inclusion: Beat backup QBs for the Buckeyes and Bruins, lost by 17 to the Badgers and played a nonconference schedule of San José State, Louisiana and Fresno State.

Dash assessment: Out, but the Trojans have forced a late reassessment. Consider this: If USC hadn’t dumped the Notre Dame rivalry, it might have picked up a victory that puts it squarely in the playoff. Instead, that opportunity went to BYU, which is assuredly in.

Dash Playoff Bracket

Each week, The Dash selects and seeds the 12 teams who belong in the College Football Playoff as if today were Selection Sunday. The playoff picture as The Dash sees it (which will not be the same as how the selection committee sees it come Tuesday):

Georgia Utah Notre Dame Miami Texas Tennessee Wake Forest BYU Texas Tech Iowa Indiana Boise State

Also considered

Alabama

USC

UCLA

First Round

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas

No. 11 Indiana at No. 6 Tennessee

No. 10 Iowa at No. 7 Wake Forest

No. 9 Texas Tech at No. 8 BYU

Quarterfinals

Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. winner of No. 9 Texas Tech at No. 8 BYU

No. 1 Georgia vs. winner of No. 9 Texas Tech at No. 8 BYU Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Utah vs. winner of No. 10 Iowa at No. 7 Wake Forest

No. 2 Utah vs. winner of No. 10 Iowa at No. 7 Wake Forest Rose Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. winner of No. 11 Indiana at No. 6 Tennessee

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. winner of No. 11 Indiana at No. 6 Tennessee Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. winner of No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas

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