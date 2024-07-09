Big 12 football rankings, predicted order of finish as 2024 Media Days begins

College Football HQ

As the Big 12 Media Days get underway ahead of a historic 2024 football season, we predict the conference's power rankings and projected order of finish for all teams.

Big 12 football will look plenty different in the 2024 season after another round of historic conference realignment that saw the league add four new teams in an effort to replace two outgoing schools, and shook up the preseason power rankings and projected order of finish as we head into Media Days.

Media members unveiled their 2024 preseason poll, with a tight race at the top between three teams that seem to have the best chance at competing for the Big 12 conference championship, and from there a berth in the expanded College Football Playoff later on.

The reporters favor Utah to win the league crown, followed by Kansas State and Oklahoma State, all of which finished within six total votes when counting the first-place ballots in the rankings.

Now, as the new-look Big 12 begins Media Days and kicks off the 2024 Talkin' Season, let's offer our own predictions for the order of finish in the conference.

Big 12 Football Power Rankings, Predicted Order of Finish

16. Houston

Houston Cougars quarterback Donovan Smith runs with the ball during a college football game in the Big 12.
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Dana Holgorsen is out and Willie Fritz is in, as the Cougars hope he can bring some of the magic he used to rebuild Tulane to a Houston team that won two Big 12 games a year ago. Fritz retains quarterback Donovan Smith, who posted 2,801 yards and 22 touchdowns passing last season, and while he's also a competent rusher, Smith needs to cut down on the turnovers.

15. Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo on a rushing attempt during a college football game in the Big 12.
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries and transfers piled onto the Sun Devils' inconsistent debut under head coach Kenny Dillingham a year ago. There's a battle at quarterback, but if the eventual starter can gel with returning rusher Cameron Skattebo, who ran for 798 yards and 9 TDs last year, this offense has some potential.

14. Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner on a rushing attempt during a college football game in the Big 12.
Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Two years after making the College Football Playoff, the Bearcats won a single game in conference play, and are still yet to find their place in the Big 12. Corey Kiner returns to the backfield after posting more than 1,000 yards, and transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby can lift this offense.

13. BYU

BYU Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff attempts a pass during a college football game in the Big 12.
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

BYU went 5-7 in its first outing as Big 12 members, and the pressure is on coordinator Jay Hill to repair a defense that allowed over 6 yards per play. Offensively, the Cougars were among the league's least-productive, and while transfer quarterback Gerry Bohanon is a solid gain, and Jeff Retzlaff returns alongside tailback LJ Martin, they need better protection.

12. Baylor

Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda on the sideline during a college football game in the Big 12.
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Just two years after winning the Big 12 and the Sugar Bowl and finishing No. 5 in the AP poll, the Bears are a meager 9-16 overall and 6-12 in conference games. Head coach Dave Aranda is under real pressure, but he returns nearly 20 starters and brought in transfer quarterback Dequan Finn to spice up the offense.

11. Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders throws a touchdown during a Big 12 college football game.
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Another offseason, another tidal wave of outgoing and incoming transfers for Coach Prime. Two cornerstones of stability are Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, and two-way dynamo Travis Hunter. Other than that, it's anyone's guess. Shedeur was sacked an NCAA-worst 56 times last season and the secondary was abysmal. Transfer gains on the line and on the edge may be helpful, but is it enough?

10. UCF

UCF Knights running back RJ Harvey on a rushing attempt during a college football game in the Big 12.
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Knights went 6-7 in their Big 12 debut but finished with a strong 3-1 mark in the last month. Running back RJ Harvey returns after stacking up 1,416 yards on the ground, and UCF scored a notable transfer by adding former Arkansas dual-threat quarterback KJ Jefferson. He had 2,107 yards and 19 touchdowns a year ago in the SEC.

9. Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks scores a touchdown in a college football game in the Big 12.
Paul Karge/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

If a few plays on defense go the right way, the Red Raiders could be a dark horse contender for the Big 12 title when scouting offensive skill talent making a comeback. Tech loses two of its top three receivers, but gains five-star recruit Micah Hudson at the position and returns rusher Tahj Brooks, who had 1,538 yards last season.

8. TCU

TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Savion Williams catches a touchdown during a college football game in the Big 12.
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of 5-7 seasons with a College Football Playoff title game appearance in-between has the Horned Frogs faithful a little confused. TCU went 0-4 in one-score games a year ago and while quarterback Josh Hoover missed the spring, receiver Savion Williams, who had 573 yards and 4 TDs last fall, is back on offense.

7. Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht hands the ball off during a college football game in the Big 12.
Margaret Kispert/The Register / USA

While it was easy to ignore the Cyclones early last year, they finished 6-3 in conference play and almost got into the title race. Now they bring back a ton of returning production on both sides of the ball, including tailback Abu Sama, who posted over 7 yards per carry, quarterback Rocco Becht, and two of his top receiving targets.

6. West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene on a rushing attempt during a college football game in the Big 12.
Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY

A year ago, Neal Brown was on the hot seat and the Mountaineers placed dead-last in the Big 12 media rankings. But after winning 9 games, things are looking up, with quarterback Garrett Greene and backs CJ Donaldson and Jaheim White returning, and a decent defense gained notable transfers.

5. Arizona

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan celebrates a first down during a college football game in the Big 12.
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After winning 10 games and finally getting back on track, head coach Jedd Fisch departed for Washington, but his two key offensive playmakers stayed behind: quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan combined for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Both lead what should be one of college football's best air attacks.

4. Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels on a rushing attempt during a college football game in the Big 12.
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

A national afterthought since the end of the Mark Mangino era, Lance Leipold has revived the program, as the Jayhawks won 9 games a year ago behind a dynamic offense that returns quarterback Jalon Daniels. Though he missed much of last season, Daniels had 2,439 all-purpose yards and 25 total touchdowns with just 6 picks the year before.

3. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Alan Bowman celebrates a touchdown in a college football game in the Big 12.
SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY

Somewhat overlooked in the new Big 12, the Cowboys boast an expected 20 returning starters all over the field. And that includes an offense that gets star rusher Ollie Gordon back after leading college football in rushing last season. And he's working behind a solid line and in tandem with veteran quarterback Alan Bowman making his return.

2. Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens on a rushing attempt during a college football game in the Big 12.
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The expanded Big 12 looks very competitive at the top this fall, with several credible contenders, among them a Wildcats team that, although it loses veteran quarterback Will Howard, also returns Avery Johnson, a dual threat who accounted for 4 total TDs in the bowl game. Incoming transfer back Dylan Edwards should pair well with returner DJ Giddens.

1. Utah

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe celebrates a touchdown during a college football game in the Big 12.
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

One of college football's decisive home-field advantages, another physical defensive rotation, the return of quarterback Cameron Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe, the addition of transfer wideout Dorian Singer, and a clear path to the Big 12 title game make the Utes a contender for the expanded playoff.

-

