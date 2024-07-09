Big 12 football rankings, predicted order of finish as 2024 Media Days begins
Big 12 football will look plenty different in the 2024 season after another round of historic conference realignment that saw the league add four new teams in an effort to replace two outgoing schools, and shook up the preseason power rankings and projected order of finish as we head into Media Days.
Media members unveiled their 2024 preseason poll, with a tight race at the top between three teams that seem to have the best chance at competing for the Big 12 conference championship, and from there a berth in the expanded College Football Playoff later on.
Related: Predicting college football's first-year realignment title contenders
The reporters favor Utah to win the league crown, followed by Kansas State and Oklahoma State, all of which finished within six total votes when counting the first-place ballots in the rankings.
Now, as the new-look Big 12 begins Media Days and kicks off the 2024 Talkin' Season, let's offer our own predictions for the order of finish in the conference.
Big 12 Football Power Rankings, Predicted Order of Finish
16. Houston
Dana Holgorsen is out and Willie Fritz is in, as the Cougars hope he can bring some of the magic he used to rebuild Tulane to a Houston team that won two Big 12 games a year ago. Fritz retains quarterback Donovan Smith, who posted 2,801 yards and 22 touchdowns passing last season, and while he's also a competent rusher, Smith needs to cut down on the turnovers.
15. Arizona State
Injuries and transfers piled onto the Sun Devils' inconsistent debut under head coach Kenny Dillingham a year ago. There's a battle at quarterback, but if the eventual starter can gel with returning rusher Cameron Skattebo, who ran for 798 yards and 9 TDs last year, this offense has some potential.
14. Cincinnati
Two years after making the College Football Playoff, the Bearcats won a single game in conference play, and are still yet to find their place in the Big 12. Corey Kiner returns to the backfield after posting more than 1,000 yards, and transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby can lift this offense.
13. BYU
BYU went 5-7 in its first outing as Big 12 members, and the pressure is on coordinator Jay Hill to repair a defense that allowed over 6 yards per play. Offensively, the Cougars were among the league's least-productive, and while transfer quarterback Gerry Bohanon is a solid gain, and Jeff Retzlaff returns alongside tailback LJ Martin, they need better protection.
12. Baylor
Just two years after winning the Big 12 and the Sugar Bowl and finishing No. 5 in the AP poll, the Bears are a meager 9-16 overall and 6-12 in conference games. Head coach Dave Aranda is under real pressure, but he returns nearly 20 starters and brought in transfer quarterback Dequan Finn to spice up the offense.
11. Colorado
Another offseason, another tidal wave of outgoing and incoming transfers for Coach Prime. Two cornerstones of stability are Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, and two-way dynamo Travis Hunter. Other than that, it's anyone's guess. Shedeur was sacked an NCAA-worst 56 times last season and the secondary was abysmal. Transfer gains on the line and on the edge may be helpful, but is it enough?
10. UCF
The Knights went 6-7 in their Big 12 debut but finished with a strong 3-1 mark in the last month. Running back RJ Harvey returns after stacking up 1,416 yards on the ground, and UCF scored a notable transfer by adding former Arkansas dual-threat quarterback KJ Jefferson. He had 2,107 yards and 19 touchdowns a year ago in the SEC.
9. Texas Tech
If a few plays on defense go the right way, the Red Raiders could be a dark horse contender for the Big 12 title when scouting offensive skill talent making a comeback. Tech loses two of its top three receivers, but gains five-star recruit Micah Hudson at the position and returns rusher Tahj Brooks, who had 1,538 yards last season.
8. TCU
A pair of 5-7 seasons with a College Football Playoff title game appearance in-between has the Horned Frogs faithful a little confused. TCU went 0-4 in one-score games a year ago and while quarterback Josh Hoover missed the spring, receiver Savion Williams, who had 573 yards and 4 TDs last fall, is back on offense.
7. Iowa State
While it was easy to ignore the Cyclones early last year, they finished 6-3 in conference play and almost got into the title race. Now they bring back a ton of returning production on both sides of the ball, including tailback Abu Sama, who posted over 7 yards per carry, quarterback Rocco Becht, and two of his top receiving targets.
6. West Virginia
A year ago, Neal Brown was on the hot seat and the Mountaineers placed dead-last in the Big 12 media rankings. But after winning 9 games, things are looking up, with quarterback Garrett Greene and backs CJ Donaldson and Jaheim White returning, and a decent defense gained notable transfers.
5. Arizona
After winning 10 games and finally getting back on track, head coach Jedd Fisch departed for Washington, but his two key offensive playmakers stayed behind: quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan combined for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Both lead what should be one of college football's best air attacks.
4. Kansas
A national afterthought since the end of the Mark Mangino era, Lance Leipold has revived the program, as the Jayhawks won 9 games a year ago behind a dynamic offense that returns quarterback Jalon Daniels. Though he missed much of last season, Daniels had 2,439 all-purpose yards and 25 total touchdowns with just 6 picks the year before.
3. Oklahoma State
Somewhat overlooked in the new Big 12, the Cowboys boast an expected 20 returning starters all over the field. And that includes an offense that gets star rusher Ollie Gordon back after leading college football in rushing last season. And he's working behind a solid line and in tandem with veteran quarterback Alan Bowman making his return.
2. Kansas State
The expanded Big 12 looks very competitive at the top this fall, with several credible contenders, among them a Wildcats team that, although it loses veteran quarterback Will Howard, also returns Avery Johnson, a dual threat who accounted for 4 total TDs in the bowl game. Incoming transfer back Dylan Edwards should pair well with returner DJ Giddens.
1. Utah
One of college football's decisive home-field advantages, another physical defensive rotation, the return of quarterback Cameron Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe, the addition of transfer wideout Dorian Singer, and a clear path to the Big 12 title game make the Utes a contender for the expanded playoff.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams