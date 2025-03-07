Big Ten football power rankings as 2025 spring practice kicks off
Hope springs eternal as college football teams around the country return to the field to host workouts and get a first glimpse at what they have to work with on their rosters.
Sure, it’s just spring and first impressions can be misleading, particularly in an age of instant transfers and NIL incentives that can change what a roster looks like from spring to fall.
For the second-straight year, the Big Ten boasts college football’s reigning national champion after Ohio State took down Notre Dame, a year after Michigan defeated Washington for the crown.
Can the Big Ten do it a third time?
Let’s see what the conference is working with in 2025 as we preview the league’s power rankings moving into spring practice.
18. Purdue
Don’t expect instant results, but Barry Odom has the experience to help turn the Boilermakers around, a tall order after last year’s forgettable effort and with just one returning starter.
-
17. Northwestern
After averaging less than 18 points per game last fall, transfer quarterback Preston Stone is here to give the offense a boost, but the Wildcats’ defense is replacing a ton, especially on the back end.
-
16. Maryland
Coming off a 4-8 season a year ago, the Terrapins need a Page 1 rewrite, scouting for their next starting quarterback, reworking the offensive line, and sorting out an unproductive defense.
-
15. UCLA
The offense needs a makeover after scoring fewer than two-dozen touchdowns and ranking second-worst in the Big Ten in scoring.
-
14. Wisconsin
Luke Fickell is just .500 in two seasons and under his tutelage, the Badgers are no longer the symbol of consistency they historically have been. Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and transfer quarterback Billy Edwards have a chance to change that narrative.
-
13. Michigan State
Aidan Chiles needs to take the next step at quarterback, and he needs his blockers to help keep him clean, to stabilize things for head coach Jonathan Smith while he reworks what was a too-generous defense.
-
12. Washington
Credible skill contributors will help quarterback Demond Williams get situated in this offense, but the Huskies need to vastly improve their defensive output after losing a ton on that side of the ball but gained some notable transfers.
-
11. Rutgers
How things develop on the ground will define the Scarlet Knights’ success or failure in 2025, both running the ball after Kyle Monangai’s departure, and stopping the run after opponents ran through this unit with ease a year ago.
-
10. Minnesota
Darius Taylor is the highlight of the Gophers’ returning offense, but PJ Fleck needs to ensure drastic improvement on the line and at quarterback after Max Brosmer left school.
-
9. USC
Jayden Maiava’s development as the Trojans’ long-term quarterback depends on how Lincoln Riley is able to rework his offensive line, but at least D’Anton Lynn’s defense should be able to repeat its improvements from last season.
-
8. Iowa
Mark Gronowski is the next candidate to revive the Hawkeyes’ aerial attack, such as it is, but the quarterback has some championship pedigree after playing at South Dakota State, while Kirk Ferentz rebuilds what should be another strong defense after losing two linebackers and a corner.
-
7. Nebraska
That solid 5-1 start devolved into a 7-6 finish for the Cornhuskers a year ago, but offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen and quarterback Dylan Raiola should be a productive pairing, that is, if Matt Rhule can build out from a defensive front in transition.
-
6. Indiana
It’s difficult to predict what the Hoosiers will look like. Much of what made this a surprise playoff team last year is gone, but Curt Cignetti brought in some notable transfers to keep this team in the mix, including quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
-
5. Illinois
Bigger things could be in store for the Illini this fall after they won 10 games a year ago, with quarterback Luke Altmyer returning against a winnable schedule.
-
4. Michigan
Everybody wrote off the then-defending champs after their offense evaporated, but they rebounded with signature wins against Ohio State and Alabama. Now, the offense gets a boost with Chip Lindsey calling plays and transfer quarterback Mikey Keene in the backfield.
-
3. Oregon
Dan Lanning has the material to prove this ranking wrong and win the Big Ten again, but there are questions at quarterback, likely answered by young Dante Moore, and the offensive line, but transfer back Makhi Hughes is an important gain.
-
2. Penn State
Drew Allar is back, as are Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, and Jim Knowles left the Buckeyes to lead the Nittany Lions’ defense, but we’ll see how this wide receiver rotation responds to the moment and whether Allar can take this offense to a new level.
-
1. Ohio State
Until proven otherwise, we’re keeping the Buckeyes atop the Big Ten rankings, but with some asterisks: Who’s the quarterback after Will Howard’s departure? Can they run the ball the same? Who will step up in the defensive front after so many veteran departures?
-
-
