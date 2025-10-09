Big Ten power rankings entering Week 7 of the college football season
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oregon Ducks
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Michigan Wolverines
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Michigan State Spartans
- Maryland Terrapins
- Washington Huskies
- USC Trojans
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- UCLA Bruins
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
While the midpoint of the college football season is near, conference races are really just getting going. A couple of Big Ten teams have played three conference games, while most have played just two.
Every week moving forward, those matchups magnify, though, as the top of the standings start to separate.
Entering Week 7, there are four teams still unbeaten in Big Ten play -- Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana and Michigan. That's not to say the middle pack of the conference is out of it by any means.
1. Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten)
The Buckeyes are the reigning national champs and looking plenty formidable in their bid to repeat. Of course, they didn't even reach the Big Ten championship game last year despite going on to win the biggest prize of all; therefore, that's a goal that holds plenty of meaning for Ohio State in 2025.
The Buckeyes lead the FBS in scoring defense, holding opponents to an average of just 5 points per game so far (while ranking third in total defense at 215.8 yards per game allowed), as new defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has silenced doubters who questioned his hiring.
They opened Big Ten play with a 24-6 win at Washington and a 42-3 drubbing of Minnesota and host No. 17 Illinois on Saturday in one of the biggest games on the Big Ten slate this week.
This week: at No. 17 Illinois, 12 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX
2. Oregon (5-0, 2-0)
Oregon is in the middle of the most daunting part of its schedule, having secured that huge double-overtime win at Penn State two weeks ago and now coming off its bye to host No. 7 Indiana on Saturday.
That is the game of the week in the conference and the biggest remaining hurdle for the Ducks, who don't presently have another ranked team on the remainder of the schedule but do have to go on the road to Iowa and Washington while hosting USC.
Meanwhile, quarterback Dante Moore has a huge opportunity to advance his Heisman Trophy campaign in this spotlight showdown with the high-scoring Hoosiers. Moore has passed for 1,210 yards, 14 TDs and 1 INT and is the co-betting favorite for the Heisman at the moment, along with Miami QB Carson Beck (both at +500 per Bet MGM).
This week: vs. No. 7 Indiana, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS
3. Indiana (5-0, 2-0)
Indiana is also coming off a bye as it heads into this marquee matchup at Oregon this weekend.
The Hoosiers have picked up right where they left off last year, proving Curt Cignetti's impressive debut season was no fluke. They rolled over Illinois 63-10 when the Fighting Illini were still ranked in the top 10 and then showed they could also win in grittier fashion in a 20-15 slugfest at Iowa.
Last year, Indiana had a favorable schedule and only had to face one of the Big Ten's elites (by 2024 standings standards), losing that game 38-15 at Iowa State for the Hoosiers' lone regular-season loss. This is certainly the toughest test they face this year.
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Cal transfer, is also in the Heisman discussion while passing for 1,208 yards, 16 TDs and 1 INT with 2 rushing TDs.
This week: at No. 3 Oregon, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS
4. Michigan (4-1, 2-0)
It feels like there's just a little drop-off from the top three teams on this list to the next tier, but Michigan could prove otherwise this week as it travels to USC.
The Wolverines suffered their lone loss on the road at No. 6 Oklahoma while opening Big Ten play with wins at Nebraska (30-27) and over Wisconsin (24-10).
It's important to remember quarterback Bryce Underwood is still a true freshman. He's struggled a tad in the first two road starts (9-of-24 passing for 142 yards, 0 TDs at Oklahoma, and 12 of 22 for 105 yards and 0 TDs but 61 rushing yards and a score at Nebraska). But he's also flashed his five-star upside at other times, including passing for 270 yards and a touchdown vs. Wisconsin last week.
Meanwhile, running back Justice Haynes -- the Alabama transfer -- has been one of the best in college football, rushing for 654 yards and 8 TDs on 7.7 yards per carry.
This week: at USC, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC
5. Illinois (5-1, 2-1)
This hard team to assess based on the sample size so far.
That 63-10 loss to Indiana was so striking that it's hard to ignore any 50-point loss. But outside of that, Illinois has largely been as expected, including a dramatic 34-32 win in the final seconds over USC and a comfortable 43-27 victory at Purdue.
Next comes the toughest test of all as the Fighting Illini host No. 1 Ohio State. If they get run off the field like they did by Indiana, it will really reset the perception and expectations for this squad. Or, if the Illini pull the upset or at least threaten it, that would further reaffirm the lofty expectations that followed the program into the season after a 10-3 finish last year.
Veteran QB Luke Altmyer has been dialed in since that loss to the Hoosiers, passing for 718 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs (with a rushing TD) over the last two games. For the season, he's passed for 1,573 yards, 12 TDs and 0 INTs.
This week: vs. No. 1 Ohio State, 12 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX
6. USC (4-1, 2-1)
USC looks to be one of the most underrated teams in the country. The college football world has naturally been skeptical of the Trojans after they went 8-5 and 7-6 the last two years. They briefly entered the AP top 25 before falling back out two weeks with that 34-32 loss at Illinois.
However, it's essential to note that USC was missing two starting offensive linemen and its best defensive back (safety Kamari Ramsey) and still managed to reel off 10 straight points in the fourth quarter to take the lead with under 2 minutes to play, before Illinois drove for the game-winning field goal.
This team is just one win away from being 5-0 and ranked somewhere in the top 15. As it is, the Trojans get a prime opportunity to reclaim a spot in the rankings as they host No. 15 Michigan on Saturday.
USC, which ranks second nationally in total offense (565 YPG) and third in scoring (48.4 PPG), is a 2.5-point favorite in that game despite being unranked.
It's also a spotlight opportunity for quarterback Jayden Maiava to potentially move more into the Heisman discussion. Maiava has passed for 1,587 yards, 11 TDs and 1 INT with 4 rushing TDs.
Coming off a bye week, USC is hopeful to get left tackle Elijah Paige back from injury, though his status remains up in the air. The Trojans have a new starting center in Syracuse transfer J'Onre Reed, who takes over for injured starter Kilian O'Connor.
This week: vs. No. 15 Michigan, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC
7. Penn State (3-2, 0-2)
The Nittany Lions opened the season ranked No. 2 in the AP poll, the highest ranking among all Big Ten teams. But the last two weeks have knocked Penn State entirely out of the rankings, with the double-overtime loss at home to Oregon followed by the absolutely stunning 42-37 loss at previously winless UCLA.
The Nittany Lions may not be national title contenders, but they also aren't the team that came out flat and got shellshocked last week against the Bruins.
Expect Penn State to normalize a bit the rest of the way and finish in the top half or third of the conference.
This week: vs. Northwestern, 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1
8. Nebraska (4-1, 1-1)
Nebraska lost 30-27 at home to Michigan in its Big Ten opener and then responded with a 38-27 win over Michigan State last week. The Cornhuskers also have a notable win over Cincinnati, which is looking better and better after the Bearcats beat a ranked Iowa State team last week.
Quarterback Dylan Raiola is looking poised as a sophomore, completing 74.2 percent of his passes for 1,331 yards, 12 TDs and 2 INTs.
The question that remains for the Huskers is if they can have a true breakout season in coach Matt Rhule's third year after finishing 5-7 and 7-6 the last two seasons. Nebraska has a relatively favorable schedule, with no other ranked opponent currently on the slate, although it hosts USC and travels to Penn State later this fall.
This week: at Maryland, 3:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network
9. Washington (4-1, 1-1)
The Huskies have only lost to No. 1 Ohio State so far while rallying from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter last week at Maryland in a 24-20 win.
That's Washington's best win of the season, so it's hard to know what the potential of this team is the rest of the way.
Jonah Coleman is one of the best running backs in the conference with 474 rushing yards and 10 TDs, plus 223 receiving yards and a score. Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. has taken a step forward this year with 1,226 passing yards, 8 TDs and 1 INT with 246 rushing yards and 2 TDs.
This week: vs. Rutgers, 9 p.m. ET Friday on FS1.
10. Iowa (3-2, 1-1)
Iowa could well be too low on this list, but the best thing that can be said about the Hawkeyes' season so far is that they've been very competitive in their two losses against ranked teams -- 16-13 at Iowa State and 20-15 vs. Indiana.
Iowa remains tough as ever to play at home, but the offense hasn't really taken off like some thought it might this year with the addition of star FCS QB transfer Mark Gronowski (636 passing yards, 3 TDs, 2 INT, plus 7 rushing TDs).
This week: at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. PT Saturday on FS1
11. Maryland (4-1, 1-1)
The Terrapins have already matched their win total from last season, but they really squandered one last week in giving up 21 unanswered fourth-quarter points to Washington in a 24-20 loss at home.
Maryland's only Power Four win was a 27-10 victory at Wisconsin.
True freshman quarterback Malik Washington has been impressive at times, passing for 1,257 yards, 9 TDs and 2 INTs with 3 rushing TDs.
This week: vs. Nebraska, 3:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network
12. Michigan State (3-2, 0-2)
The bottom third of the conference has been pretty uninspiring so far this season. That includes Michigan State, which lost at USC (45-31) and at Nebraska (38-27). The Spartans don't have a win over a Power Four opponent yet, but they have a prime opportunity this week at home against UCLA.
This week: vs. UCLA, 12 p.m. ET Saturday on Big Ten Network
13. Minnesota (3-2, 1-1)
Minnesota hasn't shown much this year, picking up its only Power Four win in a tight 31-28 duel with Rutgers while getting absolutely torched by Ohio State (42-3) and also losing out of conference at Cal.
Star running back Darius Taylor missed two games with a hamstring injury but returned to action in the loss at Ohio State. He could provide a needed boost to the offense.
This week: vs. Purdue, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on Big Ten Network.
14. UCLA (1-4, 1-1)
The Bruins had been in the basement of the conference until that stunning upset win over Penn State last week at home.
Will that prove to be a total outlier, or has the firing of former coach DeShaun Foster helped reset things a bit for this UCLA team with new voices leading the way, led by interim head coach Tim Skipper?
That's hard to say. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava had his best game last week in that momentous win, passing for 166 yards and 2 TDs while rushing for 128 yards and 3 TDs.
This week: at Michigan State, 12 p.m. ET Saturday on Big Ten Network
T-15. Northwestern (3-2, 1-1), Purdue (2-3, 0-2), Rutgers (3-2, 0-2), and Wisconsin (2-3, 0-2)
There's really no differentiating the final four teams on this list.
Northwestern's only Power Four win was a low-scoring 17-14 home win over UCLA while the Wildcats have taken lopsided losses to Tulane and Oregon.
This week: at Penn State, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1
Purdue has not beaten a Power Five opponent yet, but it has also had a tough schedule, with consecutive losses to USC, at Notre Dame, and against Illinois. None of those games were close.
This week: at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on Big Ten Network
Rutgers is also winless vs. Power Four competition, losing to Iowa and at Minnesota.
This week: at Washington, 9 p.m. ET Friday on FS1
Coach Luke Fickell is very much on the hot seat after a disappointing start in which Wisconsin has lost by at least two touchdowns to Alabama, Maryland and Michigan.
This week: vs. Iowa, 7 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1