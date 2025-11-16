Coaches Poll top 25: Alabama drops, Sooners rise in Week 13 college football rankings
Some consequential football in the SEC forced the coaches into a decision that changed the face of the top-five of their latest college football rankings heading into Week 13.
Georgia moved up a spot into the No. 4 position after dominating Texas, and SEC title contender Alabama saw the second-largest fall of any team in the latest Coaches Poll following its loss to Oklahoma, which jumped into the top-ten on the back of Saturday’s big upset.
Group of Five teams saw positive movement from the coaches after an eventual weekend, with three such teams moving into the rankings and taking advantage of changes around the bottom of the poll, giving playoff selectors more options to choose from as they craft their updated bracket this week.
Where does that leave everything in the updated Top 25 college football rankings? Let’s take a look at what teams moved up, and down, and who stayed put, in Week 13, according to the coaches’ vote.
Coaches Poll top 25 rankings for Week 13
First-place votes in parentheses
- Ohio State (61)
- Indiana
- Texas A&M (2)
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Texas Tech
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- BYU
- Georgia Tech
- Vanderbilt
- Utah
- Miami
- USC
- Michigan
- Texas
- Virginia
- Tennessee
- Missouri
- James Madison
- North Texas
- Houston
- Tulane
Coaches Poll biggest movers
Alabama (Down 6). A loss to Oklahoma that snapped a 17-game home win streak finds the Crimson Tide with a little less breathing room in the SEC title picture and in the playoff bracket.
Texas (Down 8). Likewise, the Longhorns tumbled down the rankings after an ugly loss at Georgia that could be the coup de grace on their College Football Playoff ambitions.
North Texas (Up 4). A huge win over UAB has the Mean Green moving up the Group of Five pecking order.
Tulane (Up 5). Same for the Green Wave, which improved its position in the competitive American Conference, where they sit in second-place.
Oklahoma (Up 2). A second-straight road win for the Sooners has done wonders for their playoff chances, but there is still little or no margin for error the rest of the way.
Teams that dropped out
Louisville (21). After falling 6 places in the Coaches Poll rankings last week, the Cardinals fall the rest of the way out after a loss against Clemson that drops them to seventh in the ACC.
Cincinnati (22). Needing a win after getting housed by Utah the last time out, the Bearcats could not overcome Arizona in a late Big 12 test, falling to 7-3.
Pittsburgh (23). After just cracking into the Coaches Poll a week ago off a five-game win streak, the Panthers are right back out after a bad loss at home to Notre Dame.
Other teams receiving votes
These teams got votes from the coaches, but not enough to be included in the rankings this week
Navy 56; SMU 42; Illinois 34; Washington 28; Iowa 24; Arizona 23; Louisville 21; San Diego State 19; Arizona State 16; Pittsburgh 13; Nebraska 12; East Carolina 3.