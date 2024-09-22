College Football HQ

Coaches Poll top 25: USC, Sooners fall as BYU rises in college football rankings for Week 5

Where things stand in the Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings as we head into an active Week 5 slate of games.

James Parks

More than one-fifth of last week’s Coaches Poll top 25 teams took an L during this past weekend’s college football action, ensuring that we’ll see some prominent changes in the updated rankings as we look ahead to the Week 5 games as the coaches fill out their ballots.

Nebraska was upset at home by Big Ten rival Illinois in a result that pressed pause on the Cornhuskers’ comeback tour, while Tennessee dominated Oklahoma in the latter’s SEC debut, and Michigan ran all over USC in the Trojans’ first taste of life in the Big Ten.

Utah embraced life in the Big 12 with some hard-nosed defense and just enough offense without quarterback Cam Rising on the field to handle Oklahoma State and take an important early step in that conference’s competitive league title chase.

Where does that leave things in this week’s rankings?

Let’s take a look at the new top 25 college football rankings as we look ahead to the Week 5 matchups, according to the coaches’ vote.

Coaches Poll top 25 rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Georgia (35)
  2. Texas (18)
  3. Ohio State (2)
  4. Alabama
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Tennessee
  7. Oregon
  8. Penn State
  9. Miami
  10. Utah
  11. Missouri
  12. Michigan
  13. LSU
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Clemson
  16. USC
  17. Louisville
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Iowa State
  20. Oklahoma State
  21. Illinois
  22. BYU
  23. UNLV
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Kansas State

Teams that dropped out

Better luck next time to these teams that fell out of the rankings

No. 22 Nebraska. The loss to Illinois at home has the Cornhuskers out of the rankings.

No. 23 Memphis. Likewise for the G5 hopeful Tigers, who dropped a game to Navy.

Other teams receiving votes

Close, but no cigar, as these teams just missed the cut

Washington State 94; Indiana 67; Pittsburgh 50; Boise State 42; UCF 35; Iowa 34; Arizona 16; Boston College 15; Duke 14; James Madison 13; Nebraska 7; Washington 6; Rutgers 5; Colorado 5; SMU 4; South Carolina 2; Navy 2; Liberty 2; Arkansas 2

Coaches Poll biggest movers

Kansas State (Down 11). The Wildcats had no answers on the road against BYU.

BYU (Up 21). Conversely, the Cougars look confident after taking it to K-State.

Michigan (Up 5). The champs can’t throw the ball, but they out-physicaled USC at home.

Oklahoma (Down 5). This offense needs a Page 1 re-write after a stinker at home against Tennessee.

Illinois (Up 5). A new possible contender in the Big Ten?

Power Four undefeated teams

ACC: Miami, Louisville, Pittsburgh Duke

Big 12: Utah, BYU, UCF, Iowa State

Big Ten: Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Indiana, Illinois, Rutgers

SEC: Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss

-

Published
