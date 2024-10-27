Coaches Poll top 25: Texas A&M rises, LSU falls in college football rankings for Week 10
Coming out of another potentially impactful weekend of action across the country, it’s time to check in on the updated Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings entering Week 10.
Texas A&M made the statement of the weekend, rebounding from a first half deficit and rallying to a signature victory at home against LSU that leaves it the only team still undefeated in SEC play and looking like a possible College Football Playoff contender heading into November.
Ohio State and Penn State both won, heading into their marquee head-to-head clash in Happy Valley next weekend, a game that will have a major impact on what the top of the Big Ten looks like going forward, and a matchup the selection committee will be watching very closely.
BYU and Kansas State passed their tests, beating UCF and Kansas, respectively, and staying neck-and-neck at the top of the Big 12 title race alongside idle Iowa State, but the Wildcats are down a game on the Cougars and Cyclones and with less margin for error.
Where does that leave everything in the updated Top 25 college football rankings? Let’s take a look at what teams moved up, and down, and who stayed put, in Week 10, according to the coaches’ vote.
Coaches Poll top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Oregon (53)
- Georgia (1)
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Miami
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Iowa State
- Texas A&M
- BYU
- Indiana
- Alabama
- Kansas State
- LSU
- Pittsburgh
- Ole Miss
- Boise State
- SMU
- Army
- Washington State
- Missouri
- Illinois
- Memphis
More ... Our prediction for the AP top 25 rankings
Teams that dropped out
No. 24 Navy. The previously-undefeated Midshipmen were very generous with the ball, handing it over to Notre Dame 6 times that resulted in 28 points in an Irish beatdown, throwing a monkey wrench into Navy’s nascent playoff hopes.
No. 25 Vanderbilt. Vandy almost did it again, coming within 3 points at home against Texas, but couldn’t hold on and fell to 5-3 overall this season, still an improvement for Clark Lea’s team.
Other teams receiving votes
These teams got votes from the coaches, but not enough to be included in the rankings this week
Colorado 75; Tulane 27; Louisiana 14; Vanderbilt 13; Navy 10; UNLV 7; Arizona State 5; Virginia Tech 3; Duke 3; Arkansas 3; Louisville 2; James Madison 2; Michigan 1
Coaches Poll top 25 biggest movers
Illinois (Down 3). The Illini stayed in the coaches’ rankings this week despite an ugly loss at Oregon, the second for the team in Big Ten play this year.
Washington State (Up 6). John Mateer led two gutsy touchdown drives late to avoid a loss at San Diego State, and the Cougars are getting some attention at 7-1.
LSU (Down 9). Garrett Nussmeier’s second-half turnovers ultimately doomed the Tigers in their first loss in SEC play at Texas A&M.
Texas A&M (Up 3). Despite the win, the coaches didn’t put the Aggies in the top 10 this week, but the SEC’s last perfect team in league play is making a playoff push heading into November.
Missouri (Down 6). Still in the rankings this week despite getting shut out by Alabama and losing quarterback Brady Cook to an injury in the process.
Memphis (Up 5). A possible contender in the AAC after moving to 7-1 on the year.
College football’s undefeated teams
So long, Navy. Adios, Liberty.
After the Midshipmen got trounced by the Fighting Irish, and the Flames got upset by Kennesaw State, we’re left with eight teams embodying perfection as we move into November football...
ACC: Miami, Pittsburgh
Big Ten: Oregon, Penn State, Indiana
Big 12: BYU, Iowa State
AAC: Army
More ... ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 10
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams