Coaches Poll top 25: Michigan down, Nebraska rises in college football rankings for Week 3
After an active weekend across the country involving some notable upsets and statement games by overlooked schools, there was some big movement in the Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings as we head into the Week 3 schedule of games.
- Texas made a statement on the road against defending champ Michigan, which is left looking for answers at key positions
- Northern Illinois upset No. 5 Notre Dame as a MAC team beats a top-ranked opponent for the first time ever
- Syracuse upset Georgia Tech behind Kyle McCord's career-high passing day
- Penn State played close in a win over Bowling Green
- Iowa State edged Iowa in another brutally-close Cy-Hawk game
Where does that leave things in the top 25 rankings looking ahead to the Week 3 games? Let's check in with the latest poll this week, according to the coaches' vote.
Coaches Poll top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (48)
- Ohio State (3)
- Texas (1)
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Missouri
- Penn State
- Tennessee
- Utah
- USC
- Miami
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Michigan
- LSU
- Arizona
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Louisville
- Washington
- Iowa State
- Nebraska
- Memphis
Teams dropping out
No. 20 Kansas. A loss on the road to unranked Illinois has the Jayhawks out of the rankings.
No. 21 Iowa. A one-point loss at home to Iowa State doomed the Hawkeyes.
No. 23 NC State. After an ugly loss to Tennessee, the Wolfpack start from scratch.
Other teams receiving votes
Texas A&M 68; Boston College 36; Syracuse 33; Illinois 33; Northern Illinois 30; Wisconsin 28; South Carolina 25; UNLV 19; Boise State 18; Iowa 17; Kansas 10; North Carolina State 9; UCF 7; Texas State 7; TCU 6; North Carolina 5; California 5; Liberty 4; Pittsburgh 2; Michigan State 2; BYU 2; Tulane 1; James Madison 1; Indiana 1
Coaches Poll biggest movers
Michigan (Down 7). Dropping a 19-point decision at home to Texas as the defending champs doesn't look good for Sherrone Moore early on.
Iowa State (Up 11). Beating the Hawkeyes on a late field goal as the Cyclones back in the polls.
Notre Dame (Down 12). A loss at home to a MAC school has the Irish falling down the rankings and their playoff hopes on life support.
Nebraska (Up 15). A statement win over Colorado brings the Cornhuskers among the ranked.
-
