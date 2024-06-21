College football 2024 transfer team rankings: SEC, Big Ten lead the way
With the two transfer portal windows having been closed and college football teams preparing for fall camp ahead of the 2024 season, teams are putting a bow on their rosters after watching another several thousand players enter their names into the portal looking for greener pastures.
Where do things stand in the updated college football transfer portal team rankings right now? Here is our latest ranking for the 10 schools that got the most from the portal this preseason when accounting for player value added to their rosters.
College Football Transfer Portal Team Rankings for 2024
10. Miami
The U needed to make a statement at running back after losing Henry Parrish, and did by adding ex-Oregon State back Damien Martinez, who ran for over 2,100 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2 seasons. Joined by wideout Sam Brown and especially quarterback Cam Ward, who posted 13,874 yards and 119 TDs in his career, will make Miami's offense go.
9. Colorado
The loss of cornerback Cormani McClain and tailback Dylan Edwards are not welcome developments for Coach Prime, but otherwise he brought in valuable additions at areas of need, especially edge rusher and TFL machine Dayon Hayes and offensive blocker Payton Kirkland to help protect quarterback Shedeur Sanders on a line that allowed an NCAA-worst 56 sacks a year ago.
8. NC State
Valuable offensive pickups include wideout Noah Rogers from Ohio State and tailbacks Hollywood Smothers (from OU) and Jordan Waters (Duke), but none more important than Grayson McCall. The veteran quarterback might be one of college football's most consequential transfers, posting over 10,000 career passing yards and 106 all-purpose touchdowns.
7. Missouri
After losing a pile of defensive contributors from its 11-win team, Mizzou added valuable gains at linebacker with Khalil Jacobs and Jeremiah Beasley and especially ex-Clemson corner Toriano Pride. Offensive tackle Cayden Green from OU is also a key addition to protect a dynamic returning core of skill players.
6. Florida State
The reigning ACC champs suffered an exodus of key contributors, but made replacements with the likes of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei coming off a career-year, tailback Roydell Williams, and receivers Malik Benson and Jalen Brown. Defensively, the Seminoles made up for losing Jared Verse on the edge by signing ex-Georgia pass rusher Marvin Jones, Jr.
5. Georgia
Georgia made up for losing key targets Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey by signing Colbie Young and London Humphreys, adding to a WR rotation that already includes Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas. Ex-Florida back Trevor Etienne will help stabilize the offense after scoring 15 all-purpose touchdowns the last two seasons.
4. Oregon
While offensive pickups like veteran quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wideout Evan Stewart get the headlines, the Ducks' defensive acquisitions could prove more meaningful. Ex-Spartans edge rusher Derrick Harmon, former Bama safety Peyton Woodyard and lineman Jamaree Caldwell are vital injections to an already-dominant rotation that's very strong up front.
3. Texas
Having to replace a wave of outgoing receiving talent proved a difficult test, but Steve Sarkisian passed it with flying colors. Isaiah Bond and Amari Niblack from Alabama, Silas Bolden from Oregon State, and Matthew Golden from Houston are monster gains for the Longhorns' offense under Quinn Ewers' direction moving into the SEC. Former UTSA edge rusher Trey Moore is a mega-transfer on the line; he had 14 sacks last fall.
2. Ole Miss
Portal King Lane Kiffin started off by losing star back Quinshon Judkins, but responded by adding two dozen transfers. Defensive linemen Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen are elite gets, as are corner Trey Amos and linebacker Chris Paul. Wide receiver Antwane Wells joins a rotation that returns Tre Harris and has Jaxson Dart back under center. An expanded playoff and this roster makes the Rebels a team to watch in 2024.
1. Ohio State
Judkins, the two-time SEC rushing champ, joins a backfield already occupied by lead returning rusher TreVeyon Henderson, creating arguably the best 1-2 punch in college football. They're working behind veteran quarterback Will Howard, coming off a career year. And on defense, none other than ex-Alabama 5-star safety Caleb Downs patrolling the deep passing lanes. Former Tide center Seth McLaughlin steps in, not to be overlooked, and former Bama quarterback Julian Sayin pledged to the Buckeyes with a chance to compete with Air Noland for QB1 in 2025.
