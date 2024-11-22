College football bowl eligibility tracker for 2024 postseason
Heading into the penultimate week of the 2024 college football regular season, let’s take an updated look at what teams are eligible to play in a bowl game this year.
In order for a team in the Football Bowl Subdivision to become eligible to play in a bowl game, it needs to win at least six games with a minimum .500 winning percentage.
Bowl Season requires a total of 82 teams to fill the current 41 bowl games scheduled for the postseason. Teams can only count one win against an FCS opponent towards its number of bowl eligible victories.
Although the Pac-12 only has two teams left in it, this list includes former Pac-12 schools, as they’re eligible to be selected for bowl games that have a contract with that conference.
What teams have lined up a spot in the postseason this year?
College Football Bowl Eligible Teams
AAC (5): Army, East Carolina, Memphis, Navy, Tulane
ACC (9): Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, SMU, Syracuse
Big 12 (6): Baylor, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas State, TCU, Texas Tech
Big Ten (8): Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington
CUSA (4): Jacksonville State, Liberty, Sam Houston, Western Kentucky
Independent (2): Notre Dame, UConn
MAC (6): Bowling Green, Buffalo, Miami (OH), Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo
Mountain West (4): Boise State, Colorado State, San Jose State, UNLV
Pac-12 (4): Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, Washington State
SEC (10): Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
Sun Belt (6): Arkansas State, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Louisiana, Marshall, Texas State
