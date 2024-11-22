College Football HQ

College football bowl eligibility tracker for 2024 postseason

Where things stand as college football teams become eligible for Bowl Season in 2024.

An updated look at the college football bowl eligibility tracker for the 2024 postseason.
Heading into the penultimate week of the 2024 college football regular season, let’s take an updated look at what teams are eligible to play in a bowl game this year.

In order for a team in the Football Bowl Subdivision to become eligible to play in a bowl game, it needs to win at least six games with a minimum .500 winning percentage.

Bowl Season requires a total of 82 teams to fill the current 41 bowl games scheduled for the postseason. Teams can only count one win against an FCS opponent towards its number of bowl eligible victories.

Although the Pac-12 only has two teams left in it, this list includes former Pac-12 schools, as they’re eligible to be selected for bowl games that have a contract with that conference.

What teams have lined up a spot in the postseason this year?

College Football Bowl Eligible Teams

AAC (5): Army, East Carolina, Memphis, Navy, Tulane

ACC (9): Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, SMU, Syracuse

Big 12 (6): Baylor, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas State, TCU, Texas Tech

Big Ten (8): Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington

CUSA (4): Jacksonville State, Liberty, Sam Houston, Western Kentucky

Independent (2): Notre Dame, UConn

MAC (6): Bowling Green, Buffalo, Miami (OH), Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo

Mountain West (4): Boise State, Colorado State, San Jose State, UNLV

Pac-12 (4): Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, Washington State

SEC (10): Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Sun Belt (6): Arkansas State, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Louisiana, Marshall, Texas State

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

