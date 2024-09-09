College football's overrated, underrated teams in Week 3
We only have two weeks of film to go on, but already it appears that not every team in college football has played exactly to their preseason expectations, with some exceeding those forecasts, while others have already failed to live up to their lofty hopes.
Coming off an active weekend with plenty of upsets around the country, all playoff contenders are on notice that nothing is given and that there's plenty of room for an overlooked team to make a statement and show they belong in the conversation.
Overrated: LSU
Early returns on LSU's defense, one of the nation's worst statistically a year ago, are not as positive as expected after the loss to USC in the opener and a questionable outing against FCS challenger Nicholls, which outgained the Tigers on the ground and was playing a 2-point game in the third quarter.
Garrett Nussmeier has the arm and the targets to spread defenses out, but LSU's struggles running the ball, especially behind a veteran line and after the injury to lead back John Emery, Jr., is a troubling sign for this team's SEC and playoff hopes.
Underrated: Nebraska
Not to overreact given the Cornhuskers' competition thus far, but this is where we expected this team to be early on, with a favorable early schedule that will help build a firm foundation going forward.
Freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, the five-star prospect head coach Matt Rhule flipped from Georgia, looks to be in control of this offense, is yet to make any silly mistakes, and benefits from strong line play on both sides of the ball.
Overrated: Michigan
Amid the highly-publicized turnover the defending champs underwent this offseason, a group of returning defensive players were supposed to be the cornerstone of a program in transition.
But even that group couldn't hold out long enough against a potent Texas attack that ran for 4.5 yards per carry and was 10 of 16 on third down, not without some help on the other side from an offense whose lack of a sure thing at quarterback, receiver, and on the line was only too evident.
Until those playmakers come forward, it's hard to see Michigan as a genuine College Football Playoff contender coming out of the Big Ten.
Underrated: Tennessee
The Vols weren't exactly overlooked coming into this season, but their early performance suggests those evaluations arguably weren't positive enough after watching this offense come to life under the guidance of quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
But it's not just the passing attack. Lead back Dylan Sampson has proved a revelation, scoring five touchdowns already, and this unit is working behind a strong line, one that has its mirror in a defensive front that harangued NC State in a 51-10 drubbing.
The Wolfpack was just 3 for 12 on third-down, had 143 total yards, and ran for 1.4 yards per carry, a good early sign for the Volunteers as they look ahead to their SEC slate.
Overrated: Florida State
The defending ACC champs were expected to take a slight step back after losing all that talent, but it was believed Mike Norvell replaced much of that production in the transfer portal this offseason.
So far, that hasn't been the case. Florida State, now 0-2, ranks 128th nationally in rushing production and 118th in scoring, while quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has put up a single touchdown and failed to take control of the offense.
Underrated: Syracuse
Former Ohio State starter Kyle McCord is enjoying his new school so far, coming off a career day by throwing for 381 yards and four touchdown passes as the Orange upset a ranked Georgia Tech.
It wasn't enough to make the AP top 25 poll this week with the other upsets, but looking ahead, Syracuse could play only two currently-ranked teams, both late in the season, and in that time could position itself favorably in the title chase of a more competitive ACC.
Overrated: Oregon
Last season, the Ducks allowed five sacks. This season in two games, they allowed seven. That figure illustrates a real problem for an area that was supposed to be a team strength for Oregon in 2024.
Likewise for the defensive line, which let Boise State's Ashton Jeanty run for 192 yards and three touchdowns in a very close game the Ducks only won on a last-second field goal.
Winning these first two games by a combined 13 points was not what Oregon expected in its debut season in the Big Ten, and the race is on to find the solution before a marquee date against Ohio State.
