College Football Playoff updates bracket for Rivalry Week: Who's in? Who's out?

Who's in and who's out in the latest College Football Playoff bracket coming into Rivalry Week.

College Football Playoff bracket for Rivalry Week.
College Football Playoff bracket for Rivalry Week. / USA Today Sports | Imagn
In this story:

College football Rivalry Week is here, and the playoff selection committee has revealed its updated bracket and top 25 rankings as we move into a highly-consequential regular season finale.

Ohio State and Michigan. Alabama and Auburn. Texas and Texas A&M. Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl. Georgia and Georgia Tech in Clean, Old Fashioned Hate. Everything is on the line this week.

Where do things stand in the fourth College Football Playoff rankings?

Let’s take a look at what teams landed where in the new top 25 poll, according to the selection committee, and then another glance at what the playoff would look like if it started today.

The current College Football Playoff field

College Football Playoff bracket, rankings for Rivalry Week
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Ohio State. As expected, the undefeated Buckeyes have not budged from the top seed, but a crucial rematch at rival Michigan awaits.

2. Indiana. Idle last weekend, the Hoosiers are still perfect and own the best average margin of victory in college football at nearly 4 TDs per game with the Purdue game all that remains.

3. Texas A&M. There are questions around the real quality of this schedule, coming against the back-half of the SEC, but undefeated is undefeated. They will be tested at rival Texas.

4. Georgia. The reigning SEC champion is playing in top form right now heading into Clean, Old Fashioned Hate against a good Georgia Tech side.

5. Texas Tech. One of the best defenses in college football has put the Red Raiders back in front for the competitive Big 12 title race and in the picture for a bye.

6. Oregon. The one-loss Ducks are coming off a statement 15-point win over USC to stay right in the middle of the bracket.

7. Ole Miss. While rumors abound that Lane Kiffin is on the way out, his 10-1 football team looks like a lock for the playoff. 

8. Oklahoma. Yes, the Sooners (especially their tough defense) have played back into the playoff bubble on the back of consecutive road SEC wins over Tennessee and now Alabama, but with two losses they have no room for error against LSU in the finale.

9. Notre Dame. The committee has been very high on the Fighting Irish despite their losses to Miami and Texas A&M, a decision that has attracted controversy, but they ran the table since then.

10. Alabama. Once an inevitable playoff tea, suddenly things are more interesting for the Crimson Tide with two losses, and a trip to upset-minded Auburn to close out.

12. Miami. Still the class of the ACC according to the committee, even if the Hurricanes have a long path to the conference championship game.

24. Tulane. For the second-straight week, the Green Wave are the Group of Five selection coming off a big win over Temple and right near the top of the American.

What the College Football Playoff bracket looks like right now

College Football Playoff bracket, rankings for Rivalry Week
Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The automatic qualifiers

Projected conference champions

Ohio State, Big Ten champion
Texas A&M. SEC champion
Texas Tech, Big 12 champion
Miami, ACC champion
Tulane, Group of Five selection

First Round Byes

No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Indiana
No. 3 Texas A&M
No. 4 Georgia

First Round Games

12 Tulane at
5 Texas Tech
Winner plays 4 Georgia

9 Notre Dame at
8 Oklahoma
Winner plays 1 Ohio State

11 Miami at
6 Oregon
Winner plays 3 Texas A&M

10 Alabama at
7 Ole Miss
Winner plays 2 Indiana

First team out: BYU

Second team out: Utah

College Football Playoff rankings for Rivalry Week

Teams in bold would be in the College Football Playoff if it started today

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Georgia
  5. Texas Tech
  6. Oregon
  7. Ole Miss
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Alabama
  11. BYU
  12. Miami
  13. Utah
  14. Vanderbilt
  15. Michigan
  16. Texas
  17. USC
  18. Virginia
  19. Tennessee
  20. Arizona State
  21. SMU
  22. Pittsburgh
  23. Georgia Tech
  24. Tulane
  25. Arizona

