College Football Playoff rankings: Miami, Vanderbilt dealt bad news for CFP
The ACC is doing their part to ensure chaos ensues with the College Football Playoff rankings following Miami's loss. Fans will finally get to see this season's first CFP rankings on Nov. 4.
Vanderbilt was the other contender to go down in Week 10, but Vegas may have seen this one coming as Texas was technically the favorite despite the Longhorns being ranked lower in both the media and coaches polls. Teams have just over one month to solidify their postseason case and fight for conference titles.
Both Vandy and Miami appear to be on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff. Each team will likely need some help to reach the postseason moving forward.
One note, these are the predicted College Football Playoff rankings as things stand now and not projecting how the season will end. Let's dive into the current College Football Playoff picture.
No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State made short work of Penn State, a game that in the preseason looked like it would have major implications on the Big Ten race. Amid Penn State’s recent losing skid, it became more of an afterthought in impacting the College Football Playoff.
College football may be in trouble as Ohio State’s offense appears to slowly be catching up with their defense. As for the Buckeyes defense, fans could be watching one of the historically good units.
No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana appears to be adjusting nicely to the role of the favorite compared to being the underdog last season. The Hoosiers and Buckeyes continue to be on a collision course for the Big Ten title. Things tend to get weird in November, so Indiana would be wise to stay on upset alert for the rest of the month.
No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies
After being the team that officially got Brian Kelly fired at LSU, Texas A&M had a well deserved bye week. Things are about to ramp up again for the Aggies with upcoming games against Missouri, South Carolina and Texas.
Thanks to an undefeated season, Texas A&M has more of a margin of error than most of the teams projected to make the College Football Playoff.
No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide
Like the Aggies, Alabama also had a bye week as the Crimson Tide prepares to face an LSU team that could be a little frisky without Kelly on the sideline. Bama has a challenging two-week stretch against LSU and Oklahoma for the next two games.
No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs
If there were an award for winning games ugly, Georgia would win the trophy going away this season. Dawgs fans may not love how Kirby Smart’s bunch is winning games, but it could come in handy as contests get closer across the country in the coming weeks ahead of conference title games.
Georgia was able to withstand a Florida team that appeared to get a boost following the coaching change. The Bulldogs should not overlook Mississippi State, but the next biggest test on the schedule is versus Texas on Nov. 15.
No. 6 Oregon Ducks
It appears that the country has forgotten about Oregon since the team’s upset loss to Indiana. That is likely just fine to Ducks head coach Dan Lanning. Oregon gets a challenge versus Iowa in Week 11.
No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels
Another week of Lane Kiffin rumors and another Ole Miss win. There is starting to be a trend in Oxford no matter how many college football hot boards emerge.
Perhaps another college football program will fire their coach and immediately be linked to Kiffin. At this point, it does not seem to be impacting the Rebels on the field.
No. 8 BYU Cougars
BYU received a fortunate bye ahead of the upcoming showdown against Texas Tech. The Cougars shined in their comeback win over Iowa State in the last outing. Fans will learn a lot about BYU against Texas Tech in Week 11.
No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech was able to impress in a potential upset spot at Kansas State. Now, Texas Tech will put all that NIL spending to the test against BYU with "College GameDay" coming to town.
No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee needs to hold on against Oklahoma to stay alive in the postseason race. The Vols are looking like the best of the two-loss teams.
No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
A number of teams could lay claim to this spot, but the Irish have found their footing after two narrow losses to start the season. Notre Dame could have used a resume boost against an undefeated Navy next week, but North Texas made short work of the Midshipmen in Week 10.
No. 12 Memphis Tigers
There was no letdown for Memphis against Rice following the team's thrilling win versus South Florida. We're holding this spot for the top Group of 6 team given they are guaranteed at least one spot. Memphis appears to have a narrow lead on the pack.