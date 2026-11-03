When Do the First College Football Playoff Rankings Come Out Today?

Entering the final month of the 2026 regular season, members of the College Football Playoff are poised to release their first official rankings and bracket projection.

They have some important decisions to make, and a ton of information and data to pour over amid a group of contenders that have both convincing wins and puzzling losses.

Four teams have been named the AP No. 1 ranked team this season, and while one powerhouse program looks like the favorite to top the playoff poll, there are still questions if they really deserve it.

When the College Football Playoff rankings come out

The selection committee will reveal its second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Eastern time and you can see them live on the ESPN network.

College Football Playoff rankings schedule for 2026

All times Eastern

CFP Rankings Release No. 1

Tues., Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

CFP Rankings Release No. 2

Tues., Nov. 10 at 9 p.m.

CFP Rankings Release No. 3

Tues., Nov. 17 at 9 p.m.

CFP Rankings Release No. 4

Tues., Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

CFP Rankings Release No. 5

Tues., Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

Selection Sunday

Sun., Dec. 6 at 12 p.m.

What criteria does the College Football Playoff use?

Members of the selection committee rank the best teams in the country based on their evaluation of those teams’ performance on the field, using metrics like strength of schedule, head-to-head results, and comparison of results against common opponents.

Selectors use published statistical data and watch “a significant amount of game video,” according to the College Football Playoff’s website. They use this information to compare teams in every possible way and use it during their various rounds of voting.

How are the rankings made?

Every round of ranking teams involves a listing step and a ranking step.

The listing step takes place when the selection committee first creates a general list of teams that are deemed worthy of consideration for debate.

Teams that get the most votes then move on to the ranking step, where members individually rank teams from that list.

Those rankings are then made into a composite. The four best teams are ranked in the first round, followed by the next four best in the second, the next four best in the third, and teams 13 through 16 in the fourth round.

From there, the members switch to ranking three teams each in rounds 5, 6, and 7. Each member looks over data and the group has a discussion during each step and round.