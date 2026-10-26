Miami Ousted From No. 1 Spot as New College Football Contender Surges in Rankings

Whether the era of the college football superpower is truly done and over with because of NIL and the transfer portal remains to be seen. Indiana looked pretty super as a 16-0 dynasty last year.

But what we’ve learned so far from the 2026 season is that there’s a lot more parity this time around than there historically has been over the years.

Four teams have held the AP No. 1 ranking already this season. That’s the most since we also saw four back in 2010. Right now, Miami has the honors.

But will they come College Football Playoff selection time? Here’s our projection for what the national bracket will look like as we near the end of October.

No. 1 Georgia

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SEC champion. We’re still siding with the Bulldogs as being the team the selection committee will personally regard as the most well-rounded. They’ll probably explain away the Auburn loss by giving more credit to Georgia’s win over Alabama.

No. 2 Miami

ACC champion. The Hurricanes and their historic offense could run the table this season, and we project they’ll beat Notre Dame in two weeks, but the selectors and their alleged bias still might think the SEC champion will have accomplished more overall and give them the promotion.

No. 3 Indiana

Big Ten champion. This offense isn’t what it was a year ago, but the Hoosier could have the inside track back to Indy given the Buckeyes’ sudden injury problem at quarterback.

No. 4 Ohio State

Big Ten runner-up. Julian Sayin’s absence could seriously cut into the Buckeyes’ offensive production, even with Jeremiah Smith and given their issues running the ball, but there’s enough on the field to still play into contention for a first-round bye.

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No. 5 Utah

Big 12 champion. The dynamic pairing of Devon Dampier and Wayshawn Parker leading this offense can take the still-undefeated Utes anywhere they want right now.

No. 6 UCLA

At large. Still unbeaten, the Bruins look like they’ll get through the Big Ten with one loss at worst, and they could easily beat USC at this point. If so, they could make a run at the conference title.

No. 7 Kentucky

SEC runner-up. The Wildcats moved into first place after beating Vanderbilt. Now 7-1, they face critical tests at Tennessee and Missouri, and against Florida. Don’t punch any tickets until they get through that gauntlet.

No. 8 Texas

At large. Back in control of their playoff destiny after beating Ole Miss, the Longhorns are relying on a strong defensive front, which ranks No. 1 in FBS in total efficiency, and hoping they get more Good Arch than Bad with two games against ranked opponents left, Missouri and LSU.

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No. 9 BYU

Big 12 runner-up. Already at one loss, the Cougars would still warrant a place in the bracket with another, probably against Utah, either on Nov. 7 or in Arlington. If they win both, they’ll be in the top four for certain.

No. 10 LSU

At large. Looking confident after a strong win at Auburn, the Tigers still play three ranked opponents. Their game against Alabama could prove to be a play-in for the playoff bracket.

No. 11 Notre Dame

At large. The loss to BYU hasn’t harmed the Irish in the eyes of AP pollsters, who still consider this a top-five team, but if anything bad happens against Miami, that could threaten their ability to finish in the top dozen.

No. 12 Boise State

Group of Six selection. The Broncos reaffirmed their place as the favorite from the non Power leagues with James Madison’s loss, but a major test against Oregon State is still to come that could change the narrative around who actually deserves the 12 spot.