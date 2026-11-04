Who’s In, Who’s Out in the First College Football Playoff Rankings Release?
Members of the College Football Playoff selection committee have plenty to stew over as they compile the first official rankings of the 2026 season.
Four different teams have been the AP No. 1 ranked team in college football already. How much do the selectors agree and disagree with the pollsters?
Hint: There’s a lot of SEC and Big Ten.
The College Football Playoff Field Right Now
1. Miami. The projected ACC champion is still undefeated, but goes into a big challenge at Notre Dame this weekend.
2. Georgia. They lost to Auburn but also beat Alabama and just crushed Georgia.
3. Utah. Still perfect, the Utes will be tested against rival BYU in a critical Holy War game on Saturday.
4. Indiana. Ohio State’s loss moves the Hoosiers back into Big Ten favorite territory.
5. Alabama. A nice jump for the Crimson Tide, despite losses to Georgia and Tennessee.
6. Kentucky. The Wildcats are still in first place in the SEC, but will be tested at Tennessee this week.
7. Texas. Wins against Ohio State and Ole Miss helped buoy the Longhorns’ resume.
8. UCLA. Bob Chesney is still undefeated and could very well finish that way.
9. BYU. What happens at Utah on Saturday will help or hurt the Cougars in a big way.
10. Ole Miss. The Rebels host Georgia this weekend in a massive SEC clash.
11. Notre Dame. Still clinging to a place in the top dozen, the Irish will prove they belong, or don’t, against Miami in a few days.
25. Boise State. The Broncos are still the class of the Group of Six and the No. 12 seed, but had to win in a shootout against Texas State last time out.
What the Bracket Looks Like Today
The Automatic Qualifiers
Miami, projected ACC champion
Georgia, projected SEC champion
Utah, projected Big 12 champion
Indiana, projected Big Ten champion
Boise State, projected Group of Six rep
First teams out: Ohio State, Tennessee
Teams With First Round Byes
- Miami
- Georgia
- Utah
- Indiana
Projected First Round Games
12 Boise State at 5 Alabama
Winner plays No. 4 Indiana
9 BYU at 8 UCLA
Winner plays No. 1 Miami
11 Notre Dame at 6 Kentucky
Winner plays No. 3 Utah
10 Ole Miss at 7 Texas
Winner plays No. 2 Georgia
College Football Playoff Rankings
Teams in bold would be in the College Football Playoff if it started today
- Miami
- Georgia
- Utah
- Indiana
- Alabama
- Kentucky
- Texas
- UCLA
- BYU
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Texas Tech
- Wake Forest
- Houston
- Missouri
- Iowa
- USC
- South Carolina
- Arizona
- Oregon
- Florida
- Boise State
James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.