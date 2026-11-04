Who’s In, Who’s Out in the First College Football Playoff Rankings Release?

Members of the College Football Playoff selection committee have plenty to stew over as they compile the first official rankings of the 2026 season.

Four different teams have been the AP No. 1 ranked team in college football already. How much do the selectors agree and disagree with the pollsters?

Hint: There’s a lot of SEC and Big Ten.

The College Football Playoff Field Right Now

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1. Miami. The projected ACC champion is still undefeated, but goes into a big challenge at Notre Dame this weekend.

2. Georgia. They lost to Auburn but also beat Alabama and just crushed Georgia.

3. Utah. Still perfect, the Utes will be tested against rival BYU in a critical Holy War game on Saturday.

4. Indiana. Ohio State’s loss moves the Hoosiers back into Big Ten favorite territory.

5. Alabama. A nice jump for the Crimson Tide, despite losses to Georgia and Tennessee.

6. Kentucky. The Wildcats are still in first place in the SEC, but will be tested at Tennessee this week.

7. Texas. Wins against Ohio State and Ole Miss helped buoy the Longhorns’ resume.

8. UCLA. Bob Chesney is still undefeated and could very well finish that way.

9. BYU. What happens at Utah on Saturday will help or hurt the Cougars in a big way.

10. Ole Miss. The Rebels host Georgia this weekend in a massive SEC clash.

11. Notre Dame. Still clinging to a place in the top dozen, the Irish will prove they belong, or don’t, against Miami in a few days.

25. Boise State. The Broncos are still the class of the Group of Six and the No. 12 seed, but had to win in a shootout against Texas State last time out.

What the Bracket Looks Like Today

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The Automatic Qualifiers

Miami, projected ACC champion

Georgia, projected SEC champion

Utah, projected Big 12 champion

Indiana, projected Big Ten champion

Boise State, projected Group of Six rep

First teams out: Ohio State, Tennessee

Teams With First Round Byes

Miami Georgia Utah Indiana

Projected First Round Games

12 Boise State at 5 Alabama

Winner plays No. 4 Indiana

9 BYU at 8 UCLA

Winner plays No. 1 Miami

11 Notre Dame at 6 Kentucky

Winner plays No. 3 Utah

10 Ole Miss at 7 Texas

Winner plays No. 2 Georgia

College Football Playoff Rankings

Teams in bold would be in the College Football Playoff if it started today

Miami Georgia Utah Indiana Alabama Kentucky Texas UCLA BYU Ole Miss Notre Dame Ohio State Tennessee LSU Texas Tech Wake Forest Houston Missouri Iowa USC South Carolina Arizona Oregon Florida Boise State