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Who’s In, Who’s Out in the First College Football Playoff Rankings Release?

Members of the College Football Playoff have revealed their first rankings. What teams are on the right side, and the wrong side, of the bracket right now?
James Parks|
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Ohio State BuckeyesMiami (FL) HurricanesNotre Dame Fighting IrishGeorgia BulldogsUtah UtesBYU CougarsTexas Tech Red RaidersTexas LonghornsLSU TigersOle Miss RebelsKentucky Wildcats

Members of the College Football Playoff selection committee have plenty to stew over as they compile the first official rankings of the 2026 season.

Four different teams have been the AP No. 1 ranked team in college football already. How much do the selectors agree and disagree with the pollsters?

Hint: There’s a lot of SEC and Big Ten.

The College Football Playoff Field Right Now

College Football Playoff Rankings: Who's In, Who's Out Right Now?
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Miami. The projected ACC champion is still undefeated, but goes into a big challenge at Notre Dame this weekend.

2. Georgia. They lost to Auburn but also beat Alabama and just crushed Georgia.

3. Utah. Still perfect, the Utes will be tested against rival BYU in a critical Holy War game on Saturday.

4. Indiana. Ohio State’s loss moves the Hoosiers back into Big Ten favorite territory.

5. Alabama. A nice jump for the Crimson Tide, despite losses to Georgia and Tennessee.

6. Kentucky. The Wildcats are still in first place in the SEC, but will be tested at Tennessee this week.

7. Texas. Wins against Ohio State and Ole Miss helped buoy the Longhorns’ resume.

8. UCLA. Bob Chesney is still undefeated and could very well finish that way.

9. BYU. What happens at Utah on Saturday will help or hurt the Cougars in a big way.

10. Ole Miss. The Rebels host Georgia this weekend in a massive SEC clash.

11. Notre Dame. Still clinging to a place in the top dozen, the Irish will prove they belong, or don’t, against Miami in a few days.

25. Boise State. The Broncos are still the class of the Group of Six and the No. 12 seed, but had to win in a shootout against Texas State last time out.

What the Bracket Looks Like Today

College Football Playoff Rankings: Who's In, Who's Out Right Now?
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Automatic Qualifiers

Miami, projected ACC champion

Georgia, projected SEC champion

Utah, projected Big 12 champion

Indiana, projected Big Ten champion

Boise State, projected Group of Six rep

First teams out: Ohio State, Tennessee

Teams With First Round Byes

  1. Miami
  2. Georgia
  3. Utah
  4. Indiana

Projected First Round Games

12 Boise State at 5 Alabama
Winner plays No. 4 Indiana

9 BYU at 8 UCLA
Winner plays No. 1 Miami

11 Notre Dame at 6 Kentucky
Winner plays No. 3 Utah

10 Ole Miss at 7 Texas
Winner plays No. 2 Georgia

College Football Playoff Rankings

Teams in bold would be in the College Football Playoff if it started today

  1. Miami
  2. Georgia
  3. Utah
  4. Indiana
  5. Alabama
  6. Kentucky
  7. Texas
  8. UCLA
  9. BYU
  10. Ole Miss
  11. Notre Dame
  12. Ohio State
  13. Tennessee
  14. LSU
  15. Texas Tech
  16. Wake Forest
  17. Houston
  18. Missouri
  19. Iowa
  20. USC
  21. South Carolina
  22. Arizona
  23. Oregon
  24. Florida
  25. Boise State
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James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.

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