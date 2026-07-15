David Pollack Ranks No. 1 Quarterback in College Football Ahead of 2026 Season

For two straight preseasons, analysts have been of the opinion that the best quarterback in college football was playing in the SEC.

But while last summer, Arch Manning earned all the praise as the next big thing, this time around, it’s another SEC signal caller who is getting the nod.

College football’s best QB?

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That honor goes to Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who comes into his second season as the starter of a team that just made the College Football Playoff, and has ambitions on making it two straight appearances.

Veteran college football analyst David Pollack thinks very highly of the Rebels’ signal caller, and thinks his skill set can take this team somewhere special.

“He’s a point guard. The ball is out [quickly and he’s] an elite dual threat, running the football at a high level, low interceptions just like everyone else in this list,” Pollack said.

He added: “But the improv to go with all of that, [he has] that extra it factor, that thing that he can do that other people can’t do.”

An instant impact star

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Chambliss didn’t get the starting role for Ole Miss to start last season, but he finished as the undisputed QB1 through the school’s historic first College Football Playoff showing.

Sitting in the backup role to start a year ago, an injury to then-starter Austin Simmons paved the way for Chambliss to take over, and he never let go of the job.

Watching him play, you would have never guessed he never played Division I football until last season, taking command of an offense that went on to lead the SEC in passing production and total offense and placed third in the conference in scoring.

Chambliss went on to complete more than 66 percent of his passes and finished with just over 3,900 yards in the air while scoring 22 touchdowns with just three turnovers, proving instrumental in leading the Rebels to their first playoff.

One of college football's most valuable stars

That success on the field also translated into another lucrative position, as the Ole Miss quarterback now ranks fourth in college football with an estimated $5 million NIL valuation, according to the latest On3 Sports rankings.

But he’s far more invaluable to the Rebels’ offense, instantly elevating the entire team with a diverse skill set that makes him difficult to defend, and gives the program a critical piece of continuity to rely on after losing Lane Kiffin this offseason.

If Chambliss can perform in the way he did last season, Ole Miss can overcome any instability caused by the coaching change and put itself back in the national championship conversation again in 2026.

(Pollack)