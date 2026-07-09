David Pollack Reacts to Star SEC QB Setting the Tone for Major 2026 Showdown

One of the most anticipated matchups of the upcoming college football season will feature the Ole Miss Rebels taking on the LSU Tigers at home.

Lane Kiffin's Return Creates Instant Drama

This matchup will feature new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin facing off against the program he helped transform. Kiffin spent six seasons in Oxford, building an impressive 55-19 record during his tenure with the Rebels.

He guided Ole Miss to four double-digit-win seasons over his final five years with the program. That included last season's 11-1 record and a trip to the program's first College Football Playoff.

The anticipation surrounding the matchup grew even more after comments from Ole Miss star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. While attending the Manning Passing Academy, Chambliss was asked which game he was most excited to play this season. His response was brief and direct.

Former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin talks with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during a college football game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trinidad Chambliss Sends Clear Message

“Louisiana State University,” Chambliss said.

Chambliss was also asked about Kiffin's recent comments that recruiting to Oxford could be challenging because some families were hesitant about the location. Chambliss made it clear that he did not share that opinion.

“Me, personally, I don’t agree with it,” Chambliss said. “When I came down on my visit, he showed me nothing but love. People in Mississippi and Oxford showed me nothing but love. One thing that I can really take away from my visit — and the reason why I did commit to Ole Miss — is I asked my family what they genuinely thought about the visit, what they thought about the people, if they trusted what they were actually saying, if they’re going to be true to their word and (my parents) said, ‘I feel like this is the right place.’

David Pollack Praises Chambliss' Honesty

College football analyst David Pollack addressed these comments on "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack." He said he wishes more coaches would allow players to speak honestly.

"He didn't say LSU either, by the way," Pollack said. "Louisiana State University. I absolutely love it. Some honesty. It's refreshing. I love when we say what we feel, like a lot of kids don't feel the freedom to do that. A lot of coaches hold kids back from saying that in college and not being themselves."

College football is built on rivalries, emotion and personalities, and moments like this add another layer to the biggest games. Chambliss' comments were not manufactured or scripted; they were simply his genuine thoughts.

Whether it creates extra motivation for LSU or adds more excitement to the matchup, this type of honesty is what makes college football feel different from any other sport.