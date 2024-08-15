Ranking college football's top QB-WR duos in 2024
As college football has firmly entered the modern era, offenses have opened up and spread out, placing a heavier emphasis on putting together the right combination at quarterback and receiver.
With blue-chip stars at those critical positions, you become much tougher for defenses to stop and having the right duo can open up the field and give you a critical advantage.
What college football teams boast the best 1-2 duos at quarterback and wide receiver as we head into a historic 2024 season?
Ranking college football's best QB-WR duos in 2024
10. Georgia: Beck to Lovett
Carson Beck to Dominic Lovett
There are more targets to go around at Georgia after Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey departed, and Lovett is in position to scoop them up. He already led all Bulldog WRs in receptions a year ago and has 1,636 career yards to go with 7 TDs. Beck posted 3,941 yards with 24 scores and 6 picks while hitting 72.4 percent of his throws.
9. LSU: Nussmeier to Lacy
Garrett Nussmeier to Kyren Lacy
Nussmeier isn't the rushing threat Heisman winner Jayden Daniels was, so he'll do most of his damage in the pocket. Lacy had 30 grabs for 558 yards and 7 TDs and averaged almost 19 yards per reception last year, the perfect deep threat for LSU to throw at opposing defenses.
8. Ole Miss: Dart to Harris
Jaxson Dart to Tre Harris
Harris hit just under 1,000 yards on 54 catches while scoring eight times in his Rebels debut last fall, while Dart stacked up 3,334 yards in the air with 23 scores and 5 picks. The addition of Juice Wells as a transfer should open up more lanes for Harris to exploit this season.
7. Colorado: Sanders to Hunter
Shedeur Sanders to Travis Hunter
Whatever else is happening around the Buffaloes' roster, you can bank on Shedeur Sanders putting up numbers, and two-way star Hunter being there for his quarterback. Despite very lackluster protection, Sanders put up 3,230 yards passing with 27 TDs and 3 picks a year ago, while Hunter scored five times off 721 yards receiving.
6. Ohio State: Howard to Egbuka
Will Howard to Emeka Egbuka
Howard is coming off a career-best outing at Kansas State, covering 2,643 yards in the air while hitting 61.3 percent of his throws and scoring 24 times against 10 interceptions. Egbuka should profit from Ohio State's outgoing receiver talent, and so far has scored 14 times off 124 catches for 1,857 yards in his career.
5. Missouri: Cook to Burden
Brady Cook to Luther Burden
Cook scored a personal-best 21 times last season while throwing for 3,317 yards, and Burden posted 1,212 yards off 86 grabs and scoring nine times. Missouri may need to throw the ball more this year after losing lead back Cody Schrader, and Burden can fill that space: he had six 100-yard games in '23.
4. Miami: Ward to Restrepo
Cameron Ward to Xavier Restrepo
Ward is a dual-threat who has put some serious numbers in his career, including 48 touchdowns and 16 picks at the Division I level, while Restrepo played his best football last fall, catching 85 passes for 1,092 yards and scoring six touchdowns, posting 12.8 yards per catch.
3. Arizona: Fifita to McMillan
Noah Fifita to Tetairoa McMillan
Arizona won 10 games last year largely on the back of this pairing, after Fifita nearly hit 3,000 yards passing with 25 touchdowns, and he returns alongside his five-star target, who caught 90 passes for 1,402 yards and scored 10 times a year ago. This duo puts Arizona in the Big 12 title chase.
2. Oregon: Gabriel to Johnson
Dillon Gabriel to Tez Johnson
Oregon boasts arguably college football's top wide receiver corps, and Johnson is integral to that standing, with 86 receptions for 1,182 yards and 10 touchdown grabs a year ago. Gabriel, the veteran transfer signal caller, is almost guaranteed at least 30 TD passes in a season. These skill threats should easily navigate most Big Ten defenses this fall.
1. Texas: Ewers to Bond
Quinn Ewers to Isaiah Bond
The name's Bond, Isaiah Bond. The former Alabama receiver transferred to the Longhorns this offseason, giving the offense a massive upgrade at this key position. He had limited exposure with the Tide, but still scored five times off 888 yards in two seasons. Ewers is a proven gunslinger, posting 22 touchdowns while covering almost 3,500 yards last year.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams