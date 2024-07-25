Ranking college football's 10 most expensive game days in 2024
Like most things, college football is getting more expensive by the year, and that's true for fans heading out to the stadium on Saturdays this coming fall as the cost of attendance at games continues to rise as we head into a historic 2024 season.
As expected, tickets themselves account for most of the cost, but food and beverage prices and parking fees also make attending college football games a considerable investment for most fans.
Oddspedia went about tallying all the dollars and cents and came up with a ranking for the most expensive game days in the country on average for two fans heading out to the stadium this fall.
10. Nebraska
Total Cost: $229
Nebraska fans can expect to pay $190 for two tickets on average, combined with a $25 parking fee, in addition to another $15 for two hot dogs and two sodas. It's a cost the Cornhusker faithful are happy to pay, as the school boasts college football's longest home sellout streak.
9. Georgia
Total Cost: $230
Two tickets for a game between the hedges will run Bulldog fans $200 on average, combined with an expected $20 parking fee, and another $10 for hot dogs and sodas. Georgia has put on a show for the paying customers, winning 29 straight home games.
8. UCLA
Total Cost: $234
You're better off taking the bus to the Rose Bowl and bringing some food to watch the Bruins make their Big Ten debut this fall, as the rumored $40 parking fee and $50-plus concession prices are college football's most costly. But the ticket prices a little better, averaging out at $138 for two seats in Pasadena.
7. Mississippi State
Total Cost: $236
Cowbells are not included in these rankings, but they certainly make a Saturday in Starkville among the most memorable in the country for visitors and Bulldog fans alike. Two tickets to an MSU game run $170 on average in addition to a sizable $40 parking fee.
6. Clemson
Total Cost: $240
Clemson fans can't put a price on watching their team touch Howard's Rock or run down the hill at Death Valley, especially at a night game, but they're happy to shell out the reported $194 for a pair of tickets in addition to a $30 parking space and $16 for drinks and hot dogs.
5. Missouri
Total Cost: $241
Mizzou fans will pay $180 for two tickets on average at Faurot Field this season, one loaded with potential as the team comes off an 11-win, Cotton Bowl campaign and looking for contention in the expanded College Football Playoff.
4. Texas
Total Cost: $242
Longhorn fans will shell out an expected $40 for parking on the Forty Acres in addition to a reported $170 for a pair of tickets as Austin becomes Ground Zero in college football expansion with Texas joining a loaded SEC this fall.
3. Notre Dame
Total Cost: $261
This price doesn't include a lot of the travel costs that Notre Dame fans have to pay out given many of them fly in from around the country on Saturdays. Two tickets run you $200 in addition to a $35 parking spot and an expected $26 for a pair of hot dogs and sodas.
2. West Virginia
Total Cost: $264
Home to some of the most vocal fans in college football, West Virginia will charge you around $200 on average for a pair of football tickets, in addition to $20 for parking and $18 for two beers.
1. Oklahoma
Total Cost: $276
For the first time ever, an SEC logo will be painted on the field at the Palace on the Prairie as the Sooners enter college football's toughest conference. That will improve the quality of the home matchups even more than before, and fans can expect to shell out $206 for two tickets to see it live.
The full rankings are here, via Oddspedia
