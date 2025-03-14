College football's 10 best non-conference games in 2025, ranked
Playing a good schedule has always been important in college football’s playoff era, and teams have followed suit by trying to play more competitive games against better non-conference opponents, and looking at the 2025 schedule, that will be no different.
Now, in the era of an expanded College Football Playoff, there’s more competition than ever before for the at-large bids in the rankings among teams that won’t win their conference titles.
Here are 10 of the most interesting and potentially impactful non-conference games on the college football schedule heading into the 2025 campaign.
10. Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
When: Nov. 29
Clean, Old Fashioned Hate delivered a very entertaining matchup the last time out, as the Bulldogs eventually held off the Yellow Jackets in an eight-overtime epic between the hedges.
Georgia has won seven straight meetings against its in-state rival, but the Yellow Jackets have been closing the gap under head coach Brent Key’s tenure, and the return of Haynes King and other offensive personnel should keep Tech competitive this year, too.
-
9. Alabama at Florida State
When: Aug. 30
Not since the Covid pandemic year has the Crimson Tide opened a regular season on the road, until this fall when they’ll take on the Seminoles at historic Doak Campbell Stadium.
Florida State, well, stunk last year, winning just two games, and putting enormous pressure on Mike Norvell to right the ship after securing another big transfer class.
And consequently on Kalen DeBoer, to prove his Alabama team, which lost four games in his debut as head coach a year ago, hasn’t regressed entering 2025.
-
8. TCU at North Carolina
When: Sept. 1
Bill Belichick is back on a sideline, and for the first time at the collegiate level, introducing a must-see dynamic as the eight-time Super Bowl champion kicks off a new phase in his career.
Anticipation is high, to say the least, as Belichick looks to repeat his historic coaching success, and while TCU may have fallen out of national contention over the last few years, it still presents a real challenge, winning nine games a year ago.
-
7. Texas A&M at Notre Dame
When: Sept. 13
Mike Elko and the Aggies have vengeance on the brain as they line up under the eyes of Touchdown Jesus, hoping to get back at the Irish after their season-opening win over A&M at Kyle Field in 2024.
Notre Dame used that victory as a foundation to build towards playing in the national championship game, but this time it’ll go without Riley Leonard at quarterback, while Texas A&M made some very intriguing additions through the transfer portal.
-
6. Michigan at Oklahoma
When: Sept. 6
Last time we saw Michigan play an SEC opponent, it was a surprising upset victory over Alabama in the bowl, but before that it was a disappointing loss against Texas in the Big House.
Now the Wolverines get a shot on the road against the other side of the Red River Shootout, where they’ll have a chance to spoil the 50th anniversary of the Sooners’ national title team, which incidentally was the last time OU and UM met on the same field.
-
5. Florida at Miami
When: Sept. 20
Miami clobbered the Gators by a 41-17 count on the road a year ago, but Florida finished the year much stronger, and gets quarterback DJ Lagway to lead what should be a talented offense.
But the Hurricanes also scored a big gain at quarterback, signing ex-Georgia starter Carson Beck, who went 2-0 against the Gators when suited up with the Bulldogs.
-
4. Notre Dame at Miami
When: Aug. 31
Opening weekend finds the Irish and Hurricanes squaring off in a matchup that could eventually play a role in what the College Football Playoff field looks like.
Beck lines up against a Notre Dame defense in transition, while the Irish will look to get lead tailback Jeremiyah Love going against a Miami run-stop that was among college football’s best.
-
3. Clemson at South Carolina
When: Nov. 29
South Carolina pulled off a major upset against its rival late last year in a result that many analysts thought more credibly warranted the Gamecocks getting CFP consideration.
Carolina has won two of the last three against Clemson, which won the previous seven straight in the Palmetto Bowl before then, and if all goes according to plan, this could be a top-10 matchup.
-
2. LSU at Clemson
When: Aug. 30
Clemson has won 70 of its last 75 home games in the last decade and is a very early favorite against LSU in Death Valley on opening weekend.
This game marks the first meeting between LSU and Clemson since Joe Burrow and the SEC’s Tigers knocked off Trevor Lawrence and the ACC’s Tigers in the national championship game.
Clemson is the consensus favorite to win the ACC title this year, and LSU is coming off a 9-win regression in Brian Kelly’s third season as head coach and needing to take a step forward.
-
1. Ohio State at Texas
When: Aug. 30
A landmark rematch of the College Football Playoff semifinal round that saw the Buckeyes take out the Longhorns on a dramatic defensive play.
But both these rosters will look plenty different, especially at the quarterback position, with Will Howard’s successor at Ohio State facing a tough test as Arch Manning finally takes the reins as QB1 for the Longhorns.
Ohio State won its last game in Austin, taking out Texas by a 24-7 count back in 2006.
-
