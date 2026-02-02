Historic college football program secures No. 1 spot in Josh Pate's 2026 early rankings

It’s never too early to get a head-start on the up and coming college football rankings, especially as coaches and players prime themselves for spring practice looking ahead to the eventual start of the 2026 season.

Most analysts have already revealed their early indications for who belongs where, and that includes Josh Pate, who will likely turn some heads with his selection for the No. 1 ranked team in college football in 2026.

Playing for the national championship two years ago and opting out of the postseason entirely this past season, Notre Dame earned the top spot in Pate’s 2026 early rankings.

Where Notre Dame left off

Seemingly inside the top-dozen for the College Football Playoff selectors most of the latter part of the season, the committee notably dumped the Fighting Irish in favor of the Miami team that beat them on selection day, leaving the Domers high and dry.

To that, they said thanks but no thanks, and elected to not play in any bowl game, instead spending that time forging a new roster through the transfer portal.

Who joins the Irish in 2026

Notre Dame secured some notable contributors through the portal, including former Alabama edge rusher Keon Keeley joining this front seven alignment.

Defensive linemen Tionne Gray and Francis Brewu also joined the Fighting Irish from Oregon and Pittsburgh, respectively.

DJ McKinney jumped ship from Colorado to join Marcus Freeman at the cornerback position two years after playing opposite Heisman winner Travis Hunter.

A strong defense

McKinney will join Leonard Moore, the returning Irish cornerback who might be the best defender in college football in 2026.

Christian Gray also returns in the corner for Notre Dame this coming fall, and a slight position change could be in order as coaches may prefer to move him into the slot as McKinney is known as more of an outside defender.

That trio could end up being the single-best pass defending group in the country playing behind a linebacker group that also returns key inputs like Kyngstonn Villiamu-Asa and Drayk Bowen.

Notre Dame’s offense in transition

The good news? CJ Carr will return at quarterback after a solid debut in 2025 and on a trajectory to further improve in his second season under center.

Transfer inputs at wide receiver like Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter, both coming in from Freeman’s alma mater Ohio State, will be important upgrades.

Jordan Faison is also back at receiver, as will be Jaden Greathouse.

The bad news? Notre Dame won’t have its dynamic rushing duo as Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price are both out of the picture, but their departure could end up cutting into the team’s total offensive output.

Notre Dame projection in 2026

College Football HQ named Notre Dame as the No. 4 team in our early 2026 rankings, mostly on the back of that defense, while holding out some reservations for an offense that loses all that backfield talent.

The one thing we do know? If Notre Dame is included in the final dozen of the selection committee rankings, they will not have to sweat it out to see if they make the College Football Playoff.

The school will be assured a place in the playoff if they are among the 12 highest ranked teams at the end of the season, as part of an agreement between itself and the playoff selectors.

