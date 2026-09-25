The 10 Most-Watched College Football Teams in 2026 According to TV Ratings

Despite all the concern that many in the media have with the state of college football, there’s no denying it’s still one of the most popular games in the country, and that fact was reflected in the new viewership numbers for the 2026 season.

The early data a month into the campaign as measured through Week 3 action reveals a familiar mix of traditional powers and a few surprising climbers dominating national TV audiences, according to the new figures revealed by Nielsen.

The rankings, based on average viewers across televised games, underscore the enduring draw of blue-blood programs while highlighting some of the real growing reach of teams that have captured public attention with strong starts or high-profile matchups.

Texas Leads a Tight Race at the Top

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As they tend to, the Longhorns sit atop the list with 8.463 million average viewers, with perennial power Ohio State (8.508 million) and LSU (8.495 million) right behind.

These three programs form a virtual dead heat at the summit, reflecting both their national brand strength and the high-stakes early-season games that drew substantial audiences, including the Texas-Ohio State, LSU-Clemson, and LSU-Ole Miss matchups.

The razor-thin margin between them suggests that any of the trio could claim the top spot as the season progresses and conference play intensifies.

Surprising Strength in the Upper Half

Wisconsin notably ranks fourth with 7.421 million viewers, a solid showing that places the Badgers ahead of more frequently ranked powers, with its early matchup against Notre Dame at Lambeau Field a serious draw with 8.1 million average viewers.

Michigan follows in fifth place nationally at 6.197 million, reaffirming its status as a consistent ratings performer.

Middle Contenders and Traditional Powers

Oklahoma sits firm in sixth place with 5.865 million, followed by Ole Miss at 5.560 million. Alabama, always a ratings magnet, is eighth with 5.167 million.

SEC up and comer Kentucky edged into the top 10 with 5.144 million viewers this season on average, taking advantage of marquee games against the Crimson Tide, and then with a massive upset win on the road against then No. 9 Texas A&M.

Clemson Anchors the Top Ten

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Rounding out the list is Dabo Swinney’s program, which, despite its well documented struggles in recent seasons, is still attracting attention with 4.65 million average viewers.

Clemson remains a recognizable national brand capable of drawing solid audiences, as evidenced by the 5.8 million people who watched its opener against LSU.

The gap between first and tenth, some four million viewers in total, illustrates the hierarchy of audience interest that Nielsen’s data has captured through the first three weeks.

What the Numbers Suggest

Taken together, the rankings confirm that name recognition, historical success, and compelling early narratives continue to drive viewership. Texas, Ohio State, and LSU’s near parity at the top points to a highly competitive television landscape.

As the 2026 season advances beyond Week 3, shifts in performance, rivalries, and playoff implications will likely reshape these standings, but the current list already offers a clear snapshot of which programs are capturing the largest shares of the college football audience right now.