College football rankings: BCS reveals top 25 poll, bracket projection
College football enters the crucible in the next few days as Championship Week offers playoff contenders one last chance to prove they belong in the top dozen, are worthy of their current seeding, or to pull off an upset that will throw the rankings into more confusion for Selection Day.
How would the BCS computers have ranked the 25 best teams in college football this week, and how would their playoff projection differ from the selection committee?
Let’s take a look at the BCS top 25 college football rankings entering Championship Week, followed by a preview of what its playoff bracket would look like right now.
College Football Playoff rankings in parentheses
25. Memphis (25). Both the computers and the committee included the resurgent Tigers after they upset AAC title hopeful Tulane on Thanksgiving.
24. Syracuse (22). Likewise for the Orange, which moved to 9-3 after a landmark upset against Miami, but their fans probably wonder why they’re ranked behind a UNLV team they beat.
23. Colorado (23). If not for that loss to Kansas, maybe the Buffaloes could be in the College Football Playoff picture this season.
22. Army (24). Though unlikely, the Black Knights are kind of, sort of, still in the playoff mix if they can pound Tulane for the AAC title and hope for chaos. Okay, probably not.
21. Missouri (19). A two-game win streak to end the season puts the Tigers in position to win a 10th game in the bowl.
20. UNLV (20). The Rebels are in position to strike if they can knock off Boise State for the Mountain West title this week.
19. Illinois (21). A three-game win streak to end the year and a 3-2 record against then-ranked teams is a solid showing for the 9-3 Illini.
18. Clemson (17). Though outside the top dozen now, the Tigers can make a statement and blow up the rankings if they beat SMU in the ACC Championship Game.
17. BYU (18). A few weeks ago, the Cougars looked like an easy choice to make the Big 12 title game, but a two-game losing skid ended those hopes late in the year.
16. Iowa State (16). Another potential upset agent if the Cyclones can get past Arizona State for the Big 12 crown.
15. Ole Miss (13). A costly loss at Florida in the penultimate regular season game ended the Rebels’ playoff hopes.
14. Arizona State (15). The current No. 12 seed in the playoff bracket for both the BCS computers and the selection committee.
13. Miami (12). That loss at Syracuse may have bounced the Hurricanes out of the playoff, but there’s still a sliver of a path with plenty of outside help.
12. South Carolina (14). A lot of Gamecocks fans aren’t pleased with their committee ranking, and while the BCS computers were a little more generous, it still isn’t enough to make the playoff.
11. Alabama (11). The BCS and committee are of one mind about the Crimson Tide, which earns the No. 11 seed in both systems, albeit with different first-round games.
10. Boise State (10). Same for the Broncos, which are the Group of Five favorite for both the playoff pickers and the BCS system.
9. Indiana (9). More agreement between the two selectors and the BCS regarding the Hoosiers, which retain a top-10 ranking despite the Ohio State loss.
8. Tennessee (7). While the computers rank the Vols one spot lower than the committee, they would earn the same playoff position.
7. SMU (8). Win the ACC title game, and the Mustangs are in the playoff with a first-round bye. Lose, and they would give up their postseason fate to a committee faced with other options.
6. Ohio State (6). The committee and the BCS agree on the Buckeyes, who could get a first-round playoff game at home despite the Michigan fiasco.
5. Georgia (5). If the Bulldogs win the SEC Championship Game, they should get a first-round bye, but a loss to the Longhorns in Atlanta should still result in a first-round game at home.
4. Penn State (3). The BCS kept the Nittany Lions down a spot compared to the committee, which resulted in a minor change in who they would host in the first round, but they can improve that standing with a win over Oregon in the Big Ten Championship Game.
3. Notre Dame (4). Both the selectors and the BCS have the Irish hosting a first-round game, but the BCS would give them an easier opponent.
2. Texas (2). Win the SEC title, and the Longhorns get the first round off to rest.
1. Oregon (1). The apparent consensus No. 1 team in college football, and the only undefeated squad in FBS, but they have to get through Penn State for the Big Ten title first.
How the BCS would sort the College Football Playoff bracket
And to compare: How the CFP committee projects it
No. 12 Arizona State at
No. 5 Notre Dame
The BCS computers slot the Irish as the No. 5 seed with a home game against the Sun Devils in the first round.
That’s a modest change from the playoff committee, which has the 5 seed Irish hosting 11 Alabama.
Winner plays No. 4 Boise State
No. 11 Alabama at
No. 6 Penn State
The same seed for the Crimson Tide by both the BCS and the committee, but the computers would have Bama play at Happy Valley in the first round.
Alabama is projected to play at Notre Dame in the selectors’ most recent bracket prediction.
Winner plays No. 3 SMU
No. 10 Indiana at
No. 7 Georgia
It looks like a notable Big Ten vs. SEC matchup between the hedges in both the BCS and playoff committee’s view, a very tough out for the one-loss Hoosiers.
Winner plays No. 2 Texas
No. 9 Tennessee at
No. 8 Ohio State
Likewise for this projected meeting between the Buckeyes and the Volunteers, although Tennessee fans would prefer to host this game.
But right now, despite SEC fans arguing their strength of schedule is more grueling, the committee prefers Ohio State beating two (then) top-five ranked teams, including one on the road, whereas the Vols lost as the No. 4 team to unranked Arkansas and lost by two touchdowns against Georgia.
Winner plays No. 1 Oregon
