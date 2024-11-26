College football rankings: BCS reveals Top 25 poll for Rivalry Week
As expected, there was some notable movement around the top 25 college football rankings after a consequential weekend around the country that saw eight ranked teams lose their games.
What would the BCS rankings have looked like this week?
Here’s what the old BCS computers would have made of the top 25 college football rankings moving into Week 14, thanks to the folks at BCSKnowHow.com.
25. Army. Still in the rankings this week according to the BCS computers, despite an ugly 49-14 loss to Notre Dame that obliterated the Black Knights’ previously-undefeated record.
24. Missouri. While their playoff hopes have been dashed, the Tigers pulled out a big win against SEC punching bag Mississippi State to stay in the rankings.
23. Illinois. A stunning finish for the Illini at Rutgers after scoring a last-second touchdown after their kicker was iced, moving to fifth place in the Big Ten at 8-3.
22. UNLV. The Rebels took down San Jose State on the road and moved to second place in the Mountain West, needing to beat Nevada and have Colorado State lose to clinch the title game.
21. Kansas State. One of apparently nine teams technically alive in the Big 12 title race, according to the conference, and will close the season at league hopeful Iowa State.
20. Texas A&M. A four-overtime loss at Auburn was a late-season disappointment, but the winner of next week’s clash against Texas will book a spot against Georgia for the SEC title.
19. Tulane. Already clinched a spot in the AAC Championship Game against Army, the Green Wave still have to face 9-2 Memphis to close out the regular season.
18. BYU. A second-straight loss, on the road against Arizona State, wasn’t ideal, but the Cougars are still technically in the mix for the Big 12 title game.
17. Iowa State. The Cyclones are on a two-game win streak and host Kansas State sitting in a three-way tie atop the Big 12 standings.
16. Ole Miss. A heartbreaking touchdown loss at Florida likely puts the Rebels out of the playoff picture, a brutal outcome after playing their way in with a big win against Georgia before that.
15. South Carolina. As expected, the Gamecocks pounded Wofford and look ahead to the finale on the road against rival Clemson.
14. Arizona State. A four-game win streak puts the Sun Devils squarely in the Big 12 title mix, and they would make it on tiebreakers if there’s a four-way tie in the standings.
13. Alabama. Another apparent lock for the playoff out of the SEC, the Crimson Tide threw those chances away after a surprising 24-3 loss at unranked Oklahoma.
12. Clemson. Still in the ACC title picture, but the Tigers need to not just beat South Carolina but also for Miami to lose against Syracuse in the finale.
11. Boise State. Ashton Jeanty had another day as the Broncos got past Wyoming and now just play Oregon State, but have already clinched a Mountain West title game spot and are the consensus Group of Five favorite in the committee room.
10. Tennessee. Likely still in the College Football Playoff field this week despite having two losses, the Vols close out against an improved Vanderbilt team.
9. Indiana. An ugly first loss of the season at Ohio State could have the Hoosiers’ playoff hopes in peril, but other prominent losses could help this team stay in the bracket.
8. SMU. A nice jump for the Mustangs this week, who stayed undefeated in ACC play and have clinched a place in Charlotte with playoff selection so close they can taste it.
7. Miami. Still the favorite for the ACC Championship by the committee’s view, the Hurricanes play some of the nation’s best offense, but some concerning defense at times.
6. Georgia. There’s a game against Georgia Tech and the SEC title bout to play for the Bulldogs; win both, and they have a first-round bye in the playoff.
5. Notre Dame. Once again, the Irish humiliated an undefeated service academy after trouncing Army at Yankee Stadium, weeks after dishing out the same treatment to Navy.
4. Penn State. Still technically alive in the Big Ten title race, the Nittany Lions need Ohio State to lose, but otherwise playoff selection is a virtual certainty anyway.
3. Texas. Win against Texas A&M in this highly-anticipated rivalry game, and the Longhorns will face Georgia in Atlanta in a rematch they badly want after losing their only game of the year to the Bulldogs, at home when they were No. 1 in the country.
2. Ohio State. An important statement for the Buckeyes as they roundly beat undefeated Indiana and now just need to end that nasty three-game skid against rival Michigan to get to the Big Ten title game and get a chance at revenge against Oregon, which handed OSU its only loss.
1. Oregon. The Ducks stayed undefeated the best way you can, by not playing. But they close against Washington having already clinched a place in Indy.
