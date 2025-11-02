College Football HQ

College football rankings: Biggest risers, fallers in updated ESPN FPI after Week 10

Joe Cox

Bill Belichick and North Carolina had one of the best FPI weeks in college football in Week 10.
Week 10 brought plenty of surprises, particularly in the ACC and Big 12. ESPN's FPI rankings similarly showed some significant moves in those leagues, while neither the SEC nor Big 10 had any moves bigger than five spots up or down. But here's a run down of the power conference teams that had the biggest FPI shifts after Week 10.

Risers

North Carolina (up 10 spots to 85th)

The fighting Bill Belichicks still had lift in them, as proven by a solid 27-10 win at Syracuse. The good news it that UNC took a big jump. The bad news is they jumped to 85th (third worst in ACC) and still have just a 10.5% chance at six wins. But improvement is improvement.

West Virginia (up 10 spots to 75th)

The Mountaineers provided a definite highlight to a struggling season by besting No. 22 Houston 45-35 on the road. Again, that's the good news. But West Virginia is still next to last in the Big 12 and FPI gives them just a 1.0% chance at winning the last three to reach bowl eligibility.

Florida State (up 7 spots to 24th)

Norvell
Top 25 Florida State and Mike Norvell? That's what FPI says after Week 10. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State ended a losing streak and spanked Wake Forest 42-7. Now, in a move that will probably not thrill ACC fans, 4-4 FSU is now 24th in the FPI rankings, which is second in the ACC. Yes, ahead of 8-1 Georgia Tech by ten spots. Don't shoot the messenger.

Pittsburgh (up 7 spots to 31st)

Pitt had a solid 35-20 win at Stanford that gave them a significant jump but still leaves them fifth in the ACC FPI numbers. For what it's worth, the league's current title favorite, Virginia, is ranked 46th in FPI. Pitt has just a 3.8% shot at the Playoff, but anything can and probably will happen in the ACC.

Fallers

Syracuse (down 11 spots to 88th)

Syracuse was boat-raced at home by North Carolina and slid accordingly. FPI gives them literally no shot at six wins and has them just ahead of Boston College in the ACC cellar.

Georgia Tech (down 9 spots to 34th)

King
Haynes King and Georgia Tech took their first loss... and slid to 34th in the FPI rankings. / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Tech took nine weeks to slowly climb to No. 25 with an 8-0 start. But a 48-36 loss to NC State dumps the Yellowjackets back to 34th and sixth in the ACC. Tech still has a 22.8% shot at the Playoff (second in the league to UVA), but it's pretty clearly going to be a one-bid situation for the ACC.

Cincinnati (down 9 spots to 35th)

Cincinnati was crushed 45-14 by Utah in a game that seems to pretty conclusively close the Big 12's top tier at BYU, Texas Tech, and Utah. Cincinnati fell to fifth in the league behind TCU and saw their Playoff shot dwindle to 4.7%.

