Over 30 schools pursue college football transfer portal player with 10.1 100-meter speed

Elite speed remains the most coveted commodity in modern college football, and one Pennsylvania prospect possesses it in abundance.

A standout Division II defender recently officially entered the transfer portal and immediately became one of the most sought-after players on the market. His combination of ball-hawking defensive skills and world-class sprinting ability has attracted attention from across the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Coaches from more than 30 programs have already reached out to the athletic playmaker since he announced his intention to transfer. The list of suitors includes power conference teams looking to add immediate explosiveness to their secondary. The prospect’s rare athletic profile features a blistering 10.1-second time in the 100-meter dash, a metric that separates him from nearly every other available recruit.

This surge in recruitment follows a decorated campaign in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, where he earned first-team honors. While many transfer portal entrants struggle to find a new home, this dynamic athlete has the opposite problem with schools like the Pittsburgh Panthers, Texas Tech Red Raiders, West Virginia Mountaineers and Syracuse Orange vying for his services.

Kanye Thompson Transfer Portal Stats And Recruiting Profile

Slippery Rock University defensive back Kanye Thompson has emerged as a premier target for teams needing speed in the secondary. The McKeesport, Pennsylvania, native entered the portal following a dominant redshirt junior season.

He finished the year with 60 total tackles, including 38 solo stops, and proved to be a disruptive force in the backfield with 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Blessed to be named 1st team all-region DB

Duel Sport 1st Team All-Region Selection pic.twitter.com/LVaXtWlDZe — Kanye Thompson (@ThompsonKanye) December 5, 2025

Thompson’s impact extended beyond tackling. He led his squad with 10 pass breakups and forced four fumbles, a mark that tied for the second-highest total in Division II. These efforts earned him spots on both the All-PSAC West first team and the D2CCA All-Region first team.

His track-and-field record of accolades matches his on-field production. Thompson is an All-American sprinter who clocked a 10.1-second finish in the 100-meter dash.

Standout D2 Transfer DB Kanye Thompson has heard from these 31 schools since entering the @TransferPortal



He totaled 85 Tackles, 13 PBU & 4 FF in his time at Slippery Rock



Runs track as well, posting 100M times in the 10.1 range 👀https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/wxQWeGpuAf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 15, 2025

That elite acceleration has drawn offers from a wide range of programs, including the Marshall Thundering Herd and Bowling Green Falcons.

The former McKeesport High School standout appeared in 24 games over his career at Slippery Rock. He departs the program with 85 career tackles and 13 defended passes. His ability to contribute on special teams adds another layer of value, as he recorded stats in both kick and punt returns during his tenure.

