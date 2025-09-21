College football rankings: Biggest risers, fallers in updating ESPN FPI after Week 4
College football's Week 4 delivered some devestating shots and some impressive boosts in teams' postseason chances. After a relatively static week last week, there were bunches of 10+ spot jumps and drops in FPI rankings. Here are the biggest power conference risers and fallers after Week 4.
Risers
Syracuse (up 17)
A 34-21 win at Clemson saw Syracuse hop from 70th to 53rd in the FPI rankings. The 3-1 Orange still have a just a 1.6% shot at the FPI, as ESPN seems to see the race for ACC FPI spots as a three-team race of Miami, Florida State, and possible Georgia Tech.
Virginia (up 12)
Speaking of the ACC, the Cavaliers' 48-20 win over Stanford jumped them significant in the FPI and move UVA to 3-1 on the year. Virginia's 6.2% shot at a Playoff berth is actually the fourth best in the ACC.
Maryland (up 12)
Maryland picked up some significant Big Ten mojo with a 27-10 road win at Wisconsin to move to 4-0. That said, even with another nice game from QB Malik Washington (265 yards, 2 TDs), FPI still gives Maryland just a 1.5% shot at the Playoff.
Fallers
California (down 19)
A brutal shutout loss to San Diego State makes previously unbeaten Cal the week's lead weight in the FPI. The Bears dropped from 58th to 77th. ESPN does still slightly favor Cal to win six games, but their CFP shot is sitting at 0.0%.
Oklahoma State (down 15)
A 19-12 home loss to previously 1-2 Tulsa probably seals the finish of Mike Gundy's excellent career at OSU. The 1-2 Cowboys are projected to win just one more game all season by the FPI numbers.
Illinois (down 14)
There's losing and then there's losing 63-10. Illinois came into Week 4 in the top 25 of the FPI and goes out of the week with a 2.5% chance at making the Playoff. Indiana is the B1G's new CFP hopeful, but then beating an AP top 10 team by 53 points will do that (the Hoosiers barely missed our risers list as they jumped 10 spots to No. 6 in FPI).
Clemson (down 14)
Yes, there sits Clemson in the FPI, fallen behind teams like Virginia and SMU. An ugly 1-3 start leaves the Tigers with just better than a coin-flip shot at winning six games (56.6%). The Playoff? At the risk of copying Jim Mora, that 0.1% shot says not to even consider it.