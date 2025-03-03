College football rankings: ESPN debuts 2025 spring poll
As college football kicks off spring practice to prepare for the 2025 season, it’s time once again to get an early look at the early top 25 team rankings as players return to the field.
Now, ESPN has released its early SP+ top 25 rankings for the 2025 fall campaign in an effort to grade the sport’s potential national champions heading into the season.
SP+ is a “tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency” that attempts to predict game outcomes by measuring “the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football.”
The model takes three primary factors into consideration: returning production, recent recruiting success, and recent history on the field, all weighted by predictiveness.
All preseason rankings are of course subject to change, as the spring transfer portal window is still set to open on April 10, but in the meantime, here are the best teams in college football.
College football rankings: ESPN’s SP+ poll for 2025
10. LSU
Where LSU was: 9-4 (5-3 SEC)
Where LSU is now: Brian Kelly needs to replace the majority of his superb offensive line in front of returning quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who should be aided by a cast of elite skill threats, in addition to transfers like edge rushers Jack Pyburn and Patrick Payton, with Harold Perkins back in this defense, too.
9. Ole Miss
Where Ole Miss was: 10-3 (5-3 SEC)
Where Ole Miss is now: Some rankings are cautious about the Rebels given the departure of Jaxson Dart and a plethora of defensive stars, but Lane Kiffin brought in around two dozen transfers, especially on the edges, but he has a big decision still to make at quarterback.
8. Tennessee
Where Tennessee was: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)
Where Tennessee is now: Nico Iamaleava was a little inconsistent in his first year as QB1, and he’ll need to do more as lead back Dylan Sampson and his 22 TDs, the engine of the Vols’ offense, is gone, as are some experienced wideouts and pass rusher James Pearce.
7. Texas
Where Texas was: 13-3 (7-1 SEC)
Where Texas is now: Embarking on the Arch Manning era, albeit with some major changes on the Longhorns’ offensive line, at the wide receiver position, and in the secondary. The pressure is on for Steve Sarkisian to prove he can keep this program at the top of the SEC again in 2025.
6. Oregon
Where Oregon was: 13-1 (9-0 Big Ten)
Where Oregon is now: The Ducks certainly proved they belonged in the Big Ten after beating everything on their schedule and lifting the B1G trophy. That is, before getting smashed by Ohio State in the CFP quarterfinal. Now, the ‘25 schedule is tougher, and Dan Lanning has to install Dante Moore at QB with Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore in at wide receiver.
5. Notre Dame
Where Notre Dame was: 14-2, national finalist
Where Notre Dame is now: Jeremiyah Love returns to this backfield after a banner year, but Marcus Freeman needs to fill some important holes in the secondary and most importantly at quarterback to replace the outgoing Riley Leonard.
4. Georgia
Where Georgia was: 11-3 (6-2 SEC)
Where Georgia is now: The reigning SEC champs lost two-year starting quarterback Carson Beck to Miami, and are hoping that Gunner Stockton will live up to the hype. He’ll be helped by transfers like Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas at wide receiver.
3. Penn State
Where Penn State was: 13-3 (8-1 Big Ten)
Where Penn State is now: Jim Knowles steps in to orchestrate this defense after leaving Ohio State, and although he won’t have Abdul Carter off the edge, this offense does return quarterback Drew Allar and star backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton.
2. Alabama
Where Alabama was: 9-4 (5-3 SEC)
Where Alabama is now: A vote of confidence for the Tide in these rankings after a sluggish debut for Kalen DeBoer that included a loss to Michigan in the bowl, and now he has to replace quarterback Jalen Milroe and redesign his offense with the help of new coordinator Ryan Grubb. Bama’s defense returns key starters in addition to wideout Ryan Williams.
1. Ohio State
Where Ohio State was: 14-2 (7-2 Big Ten), national champion
Where Ohio State is now: Both coordinators gone, a change at quarterback, outgoing receiver production, and losses in the front seven are all major structural concerns for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes in their title defense. But they still have Jeremiah Smith to build this offense around, a luxury any team would kill to have.
You can see the entire top 25 rankings here.
