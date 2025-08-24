College football rankings: ESPN updates Top 25 poll for Week 1
Coming out of the very first action on the gridiron of the 2025 season, ESPN has updated its official top 25 college football rankings heading into the Week 1 games.
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
Rankings changes are from ESPN's Week 0 poll.
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 1
25. Kansas
Rankings change: Up 1
Win prediction: 8.5 games
Jalon Daniels threw three touchdown passes, two of them to Cam Pickett, as the Jayhawks opened up their newly-renovated stadium with a convincing victory against Fresno State in the Week 0 game, getting an early 1-0 foothold in the competitive Big 12.
24. Arizona State
Rankings change: None
Win prediction: 8.6 games
The reigning Big 12 champions return as prospective favorites to win the conference again, but they have plenty of competition in a competitive league, and while they lost lead back Cam Skattebo, they return a solid QB/WR duo that can lead this team back.
23. Missouri
Rankings change: None
Win prediction: 7.2 games
There’s plenty of roster turnover for Eli Drinkwitz to contend with, including the loss of his quarterback and top wideout in addition to a promising defensive end, but Beau Pribula is an intriguing QB option and transfer back Ahmad Hardy will replace lost production.
22. BYU
Rankings change: None
Win prediction: 8.7 games
The loss of quarterback Jake Retzlaff suddenly this offseason over an honor code violation could throw this offense out of sorts early on, but otherwise top receiver Chase Roberts and tailback LJ Martin are returning to stabilize the unit, along with the core of a defense that topped the Big 12 in both total production and points allowed.
21. Kansas State
Rankings change: Down 3
Win prediction: 7.7 games
Avery Johnson passed for 273 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for a 10-yard touchdown in the second quarter against Iowa State, but it wasn't enough for the Wildcats to overcome the Cyclones, starting out 0-1 and already behind in what figures to be a very competitive Big 12 title race.
20. Auburn
Rankings change: Up 1
Win prediction: 7.0 games
The acquisition of transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold, a former five-star prospect with dual-threat capability, could be a game-changer, especially with solid receiver talent like transfer Eric Singleton and Cam Coleman, but we’ll see how well DJ Durkin can improve Auburn’s defensive fortunes.
19. Oklahoma
Rankings change: Up 1
Win prediction: 6.4 games
Brent Venables may not technically be on the hot seat just yet, but it could get much warmer if the Sooners turn out another stinker like they did last year. John Mateer steps in at quarterback, an important upgrade after his production at Washington State a year ago, and the offense added former Cal back Jaydn Ott, another key producer who can credibly test SEC run defenses.
18. SMU
Rankings change: Up 1
Win prediction: 8.9 games
A playoff team and the ACC’s runner-up a year ago, the Mustangs won’t surprise anyone in 2025, and they’ll have to prove it against a more challenging schedule playing at home against conference contenders Miami and Louisville.
17. Miami
Rankings change: None
Win prediction: 9.2 games
The big transfer of the year saw two-year Georgia starter Carson Beck hit the portal and land with the Hurricanes, an important upgrade for an offense that brings back a very strong line, but also lost six of its top receiving targets from last season, and this defense needs to get much tighter on the back end against ACC opponents.
16. Clemson
Rankings change: None
Win prediction: 9.1 games
The big favorites in the ACC after their title run a year ago in the conference, the Tigers return quarterback Cade Klubnik coming off a career year throwing the ball, while Tom Allen comes over from Penn State to reshape a Clemson defense that returns a very strong rotation of tacklers near the line.
15. Michigan
Rankings change: None
Win prediction: 8.8 games
Everybody wrote off the then-defending champs after their offense evaporated, but they rebounded with signature wins against Ohio State and Alabama. Now, the offense gets a boost with Chip Lindsey calling plays and potentially No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood at the quarterback position.
14. USC
Rankings change: None
Win prediction: 8.7 games
Lincoln Riley has made some very impressive recruiting gains recently and D’Anton Lynn’s defense should maintain and build on its improvements from last season, but it’s up to Jayden Maiava to lead this offense and bring the Trojans back from the doldrums.
13. Florida
Rankings change: None
Win prediction: 7.2 games
An up-and-comer in the SEC after a strong finish to last season, and with head coach Billy Napier getting a reprieve, the Gators play another tough schedule, but have a very promising quarterback in DJ Lagway, receiving targets like J. Michael Sturdivant and Eugene Wilson, and a defense that made important strides late last year.
12. LSU
Rankings change: None
Win prediction: 7.7 games
Garrett Nussmeier is back to lead what last season was one of college football’s most productive aerial attacks, in tandem with a very promising group of skill players led by some key transfer receivers and blockers, but we’ll see if Blake Baker can get more from a defense that returns Harold Perkins and Whit Weeks in the middle of the field.
11. South Carolina
Rankings change: None
Win prediction: 7.9 games
This is either the year the Gamecocks take an important step forward or take two steps back, with holes to fill on what was a dominant defense a year ago, but gets Dylan Stewart back on the edge, and LaNorris Sellers under center, but he’s working with a new coordinator in Mike Shula.
10. Ole Miss
Rankings change: None
Win prediction: 8.5 games
Some big questions for the Rebels after watching an exodus of that core that propelled the team to playoff contention a year ago, testing how well Lane Kiffin really fits up to the bill of Transfer King. Princewill Umanmielen and linebacker Suntarine Perkins lead this defense, while Austin Simmons takes the reins from Jaxson Dart.
9. Texas A&M
Rankings change: None
Win prediction: 7.8 games
Marcel Reed is back under center and working behind a veteran offensive line and with what should be an improved group of receivers, including transfer KC Concepcion, who came over from NC State to boost the Aggies’ vertical game, but this defense needs to improve in the secondary once SEC play begins, and get tougher along the line.
8. Tennessee
Rankings change: None
Win prediction: 9.0 games
Arguably the transfer swap of the offseason saw Nico Iamaleava depart the Vols just when he was set to really take over the offense, but his exit paved the way for UT to bring in Joey Aguilar at quarterback, a proven producer, but one who is prone to turnovers, too. How well can the Volunteers replenish at receiver and on the offensive line to help him out?
7. Oregon
Rankings change: None
Win prediction: 9.4 games
Undefeated in the regular season and Big Ten champs in their inaugural year in the league, the Ducks laid an egg against Ohio State in the playoff, and while they have to replace their star quarterback, there are important gains on the offensive line and in the backfield with Makhi Hughes. The index knocked a win off its total from the preseason poll.
6. Notre Dame
Rankings change: None
Win prediction: 9.8 games
Marcus Freeman has more than proved himself as a coach after leading the Irish to the national title game a year ago, and while he loses his quarterback and then his likely replacement to the portal, Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price are still two of the more productive backs in the country.
5. Penn State
Rankings change: None
Win prediction: 10.3 games
Major continuity on offense with quarterback Drew Allar and tailbacks Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have the Nittany Lions in position to strike again after an impressive playoff run, and Jim Knowles came over from Ohio State to lead this defense, which returns Dani Dennis-Sutton coming off the edge.
4. Ohio State
Rankings change: None
Win prediction: 10.0 games
It’s good to be the national champion, but looking around at what’s left, Ryan Day faces a serious test of his coaching chops after losing both coordinators, his quarterback, two rushers, and two best defensive ends, among others. Jeremiah Smith returns, as does Caleb Downs in the secondary.
3. Alabama
Rankings change: None
Win prediction: 9.5 games
No more Jalen Milroe for the Crimson Tide to lean on at the quarterback position, but Ty Simpson brings five-star pedigree to the position, even if he lacks experience, but in the meantime, he’s working with a strong offensive line, quality receivers, and a good front seven to build out from.
2. Georgia
Rankings change: None
Win prediction: 9.6 games
Once again, the Bulldogs need to replenish some defensive positions after losing important contributors, and to help Gunner Stockton replace Beck’s output under center, they’ll have to beef up his protection, dramatically improve their rushing capacity, and get the most from transfer gains at receiver like Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch.
1. Texas
Rankings change: None
Win prediction: 10.4 games
Arch Manning may get all the headlines as the quarterback with the famous surname finally takes over the QB1 position, but while the former No. 1 overall recruit finds his footing, the Longhorns will rely on a defense that could finish as college football’s best, boasting a fearsome pass rush, a solid rushing attack, and quality receiving targets to stretch the field, starting in Week 1 at Ohio State.
