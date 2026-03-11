The 2027 college football recruiting cycle has warmed up in the first two months of the 2026 offseason.

Some key recruits in the cycle have already made their college decisions, but most will not commit until later in the summer. The uncommitted prospects will continue to whittle down their choices and take official visits in the coming months.

One of the best uncommitted prospects in the class of 2027 is safety Tavares Harrington. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder from Chicago, Illinois, ranks as a four-star prospect and the No. 10 safety in the class of 2027, per Rivals.

While he has yet to announce a commitment, Harrington has taken a step toward his decision. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that Harrington has narrowed his list of options to 10 schools on Wednesday.

Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer looks on from the sidelines in the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Crimson Tide offered Harrington his scholarship while on a visit in April of 2025, and he visited Alabama two more times in 2025. His official visit to Alabama is scheduled for June 19.

Four-star Jireh Edwards and three-star Rihyael Kelley were the two safeties Alabama signed during the 2026 recruiting cycle. Additionally, the Crimson Tide brought in Carmelo O'Neal (Mercer) in the NCAA transfer portal cycle.

Georgia

The Bulldogs offered a scholarship to Harrington right after he visited for their game against Alabama in September of 2025.

Georgia hauled in three four-star safeties in its 2026 signing class: Jordan Smith, Zech Fort and Blake Stewart. Additionally, the Bulldogs acquired Ja'Marley Riddle (East Carolina) and Khalil Barnes (Clemson) in the portal cycle.

Florida State

The Seminoles are among the more recent programs to offer Harrington. He picked up the offer in mid December of 2025, but unlike Alabama and Georgia, he has not yet visited Florida State.

Three-star Tre Bell III was Florida State's only 2026 safety signee out of high school, but they brought in Ma'Khi Jones (Duke) and CJ Richard Jr. (Illinois State) from the portal. Florida State already has a pair of 2027 safety commits in four-star Mekhi Williams and three-star Jemari Foreman.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables shouts at an official during a first-round College Football Playoff game | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sooners offered Harrington in June of 2025. Oklahoma is among the programs Harrington is interested in but has not yet visited.

Brent Venables hauled in a trio of three-star safeties in the 2026 cycle: Jacob Curry, Markel Ford and Niko Jandreau. The Sooners already have one commitment from a four-star safety in the 2027 cycle in Jaylen Scott.

Ole Miss

Ole Miss offered Harrington all the way back in February of 2025. Again, despite showing interest in the Rebels, he has not made any visit plans to Ole Miss.

The Rebels brought in a pair of four-star safeties in the cycle in Craig Tutt and Iverson McCoy. Additionally, Ole Miss acquired Tony Mitchell (Mississippi State), Joenel Aguero (Georgia) and Edwin Joseph (Florida State) from the portal.

Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish pitched their offer to Harrington in April of 2025. Notre Dame was the first game visit Harrington made during the 2025 season, attending the Fighting Irish's game against Texas A&M in September.

Four-star Joey O'Brien is the only safety the Fighting Irish are adding to their 2026 roster. Notre Dame holds a safety commitment from four-star Khalil Terry in the 2027 cycle.

Michigan

Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks as he is being introduced on the floor during the first half between Michigan and USC at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harrington visited Michigan for its game against Wisconsin at the beginning of October in 2025. The Wolverines offered him a scholarship in June of 2025.

The Wolverines brought in a four-star safety signee in Jordan Deck in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Michigan acquired Chris Bracy (Memphis) in the portal cycle to round out its safety acquisitions for next season.

Nebraska

The Cornhuskers offered Harrington his scholarship back in March of 2025. However, he has not made any visit plans to Nebraska.

Nebraska did not sign a safety in the 2026 recruiting cycle. However, it did add Jasin Shigg (Towson) and Dwayne McDougle (San Diego State) in the portal cycle.

Kentucky

The new staff at Kentucky offered Harrington his scholarship in early January. Kentucky has made a run at many prospects in this cycle that had not shown interest in it while Mark Stoops was its coach.

The Wildcats brought in four safeties from the portal to replenish their depth. One of Kentucky's two 2027 commitments is from three-star safety Larron Westmoreland.

Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield during his introductory press conference | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Razorbacks are in the midst of a full-scale rebuild following the end of the Sam Pittman era. An abysmal defense is among the many issues Ryan Silverfield is looking to correct in his first season on the job.

Three-star safeties Tay Lockett, Kyndrick Williams and Nsongbeh Ginyui have enrolled as members of Arkansas' 2026 class. The Razorbacks also brought in four safeties from the portal for good measure.