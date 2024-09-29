College football rankings: ESPN updates Top 25 poll for Week 6

College Football HQ

ESPN has updated its top 25 college football rankings entering Week 6 and after a historic battle between Alabama and Georgia.
A month into the 2024 college football season, and there has already been plenty of movement all over the top 25 rankings, including at the No. 1 position, and after a battle of SEC heavyweights Alabama and Georgia over the weekend, we could see a third team move into pole position this fall.

Where does that leave things in ESPN’s top 25 rankings as we head into Week 6 action?

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.

Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.

25. South Carolina

Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 4

Win projection: 6.5 games

A curious decision from ESPN's computers, as the idle Gamecocks are ranked ahead of Michigan and an undefeated BYU, but that could change soon with four games against ranked SEC opponents over the next four weeks.

24. Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Win projection: 7.8 games

Off this weekend, the Hawkeyes ran all over Minnesota to start 1-0 in Big Ten play, but face their biggest test this coming Saturday in a road date against Ohio State behind the 124th ranked passing offense in the country.

23. Kentucky

Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 15

Win projection: 6.5 games

Some strong defense shut down the Rebels' top-ranked attack and a late touchdown helped put Kentucky ahead for good in its first win at Oxford since 1978.

22. Iowa State

Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rankings change: Up 3

Win projection: 9.3 games

Abu Sama went over 100 yards rushing with a touchdown as the Cyclones shut out Houston in their Big 12 opener, and this is still a perfect 4-0 team with a manageable schedule going forward.

21. Boise State

Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 6

Win projection: 10.3 games

Ashton Jeanty rolled for 259 yards on the ground and scored 4 touchdowns as the Broncos took care of Washington State on the blue turf, moving to 3-1 on the year with conference play upcoming.

20. Kansas State

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 12

Win projection: 8.9 games

Coming off an ugly loss at BYU last week, the Wildcats returned home to make a statement by routing ranked Oklahoma State behind a strong rushing performance.

19. SMU

Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 7

Win projection: 8.9 games

Kevin Jennings had a career-high 3 passing touchdowns and the Mustangs picked off 3 passes, returning one for a touchdown, in a domination of hapless Florida State.

18. Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Win projection: 8 games

Marcel Reed threw 2 touchdowns and ran for another as the Aggies pulled out a close win against Arkansas in the Southwest Classic, becoming the first team to start 2-0 in SEC play.

17. Oklahoma

Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Win projection: 6.9 games

Sooner Magic kicked in to bail out this sluggish offense when a late pick-six helped put Oklahoma in front of Auburn to secure its first win as a member of the SEC.

16. Indiana

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Down 1

Win projection: 9.9 games

Kurtis Rourke threw 2 interceptions early, but the Hoosiers offense recovered to beat Maryland and move the school to its first 5-0 record since the 1967 season.

15. LSU

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 4

Win projection: 7.7 games

Garrett Nussmeier threw for a career-best 409 yards and Caden Durham ran for 217 more yards as the Tigers racked up 667 yards of offense to take out South Alabama.

14. Missouri

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Down 1

Win projection: 9 games

Off this past weekend, Mizzou played things very close against Vanderbilt a week ago and Boston College the week before with a date against Texas A&M up next.

13. Clemson

Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 1

Win projection: 9.5 games

Cade Klubnik has rejuvenated this passing attack, accounting for 5 touchdowns, and the Tiger defense had 3 takeaways to rout Stanford under the lights and move to 3-1.

12. Louisville

Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Down 1

Win projection: 8.4 games

Mistakes on offense helped sink the Cardinals on the road against Notre Dame in the first loss of their season, resulting in a lower 21.4 percent chance to make the playoff from the ACC.

11. USC

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 1

Win projection: 8.4 games

After handing the Badgers an early lead at home off some costly turnovers, the Trojans rebounded and scored 28 unanswered points to secure their first Big Ten conference victory.

10. Miami

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Down 3

Win projection: 11 games

It took a frantic comeback from Cam Ward and the Hurricanes offense and one very controversial Hail Mary ruling as time expired, but Miami stayed perfect in beating Virginia Tech and is still in pole position in the ACC.

9. Oregon

Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 1

Win projection: 10.3 games

The Ducks stay undefeated after taking down UCLA on the road in their Big Ten debut, and have a strong 59.5 percent chance to make the playoff, the third-best in the conference.

8. Penn State

Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Win projection: 10.2 games

The defense held down an efficient Illinois offense and Penn State did enough on the other side, rushing for 3 touchdowns in the Big Ten opener to stay undefeated.

7. Notre Dame

MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 2

Win projection: 10 games

A strong first quarter on offense put the Irish up big on Louisville at home, and the defense did the rest to keep their playoff chances intact with a statement win.

6. Ole Miss

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Win projection: 9.3 games

Coming off that easy non-conference schedule, the Rebels slipped at home in the SEC opener, dropping a close one against Kentucky that hurts their playoff hopes a little at the outset.

5. Tennessee

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Win projection: 10.4 games

Off this past weekend, the Volunteers have a 79 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff behind one of the nation's most dominant defenses and a potent attack led by Nico Iamaleava.

4. Georgia

John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Win projection: 9.2 games

Georgia was getting trounced early at Alabama after surrendering a 21-0 first quarter lead, but Carson Beck led a furious comeback that produced a late lead, but ended when he was intercepted in the end zone, and the Bulldogs failed the first of three major road tests.

3. Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Win projection: 11.3 games

Jeremiah Smith scored twice as the freshman wideout continues to make his mark and the Buckeyes dominated the Spartans in the Big Ten opener.

2. Alabama

William McLelland-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Win projection: 11.1 games

Beating Georgia wasn't enough for the ESPN computers to move to No. 1, but the Tide look like they have the best offense in college football behind Heisman contender Jalen Milroe at quarterback.

1. Texas

Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Win projection: 11.4 games

A surprise as the ESPN computers keep the Longhorns at No. 1, but Arch Manning was precise in the team's SEC debut, hitting 83 percent of his passes against Mississippi State.

